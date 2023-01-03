Sridhar Shikaripura's Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage Successfully Completes 25 Days!

‘Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage’, a Kannada crime thriller featuring new actors and a debutant director, has completed 25 days and a positive response from the audience.

Popular stars Daali Dhananjay and Shruthi Hariharan have led those who have showered praise on the film.

Sridhar Shikaripura, the director, has made a noteworthy debut and attracted the attention of the industry. And Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage has received a positive response from critics as well. Naveen Shankar of ‘Gultu’ fame, who plays the lead character, has also made a comeback with the film.

Ishani Shetty essays the female lead opposite Shankar. Siddu Moolimani, Prakash Tumminadu, Omkar, Nitesh Mahaj and Jayashree Aradhya are the other in the prominent roles.

Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage has been produced by Omkar under the Box Office Cine Creations banner. The camera work is by Keerthan Poojari; Ronada Bakkesh and Karthik Channoji Rao have composed the film’s music.

