Kajol’s Maa is off to a decent start at the box office. The film has opened better than expected. However, it is yet to be seen if the film maintains its pace over the weekend. The mythological horror film helmed by Vishal Furia is getting decent word-of-mouth.

Kajol Fares Lower Than Sitaare Zameen Par!

Interestingly, Kajol’s horror film has fared lower than Sitaare Zameen Par’s second Friday at the box office. Aamir Khan’s film earned in the range of 7 – 8 crore at the box office, and Kajol’s film opened much lower on the same day! For Friday, the film offered Buy 2 Get 1 (Buy 2 Get 1) on ticket sales.

Maa Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, June 27, Maa earned 3.5 crore at the box office. The film has a limited release across 1500 screens in India. It is competing against two new releases – Brad Pitt’s F1 and Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, apart from Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5.

Kajol Missed To Enter The Top 10 Openers!

Kajol has missed entering the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 at the box office. It needed to earn 5.78 crore or more to dethrone Shahid Kapoor‘s Deva at number 10, but has not managed to do so.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 where Kajol could not make a place for itself. (India net collections)

Chhaava: 33.10 crore Sikandar: 30.06 crore Housefull 5: 24.35 crore Raid 2: 19.71 crore Sky Force: 15.30 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 10.70 crore Jaat: 9.62 crore Kesari: Chapter 2: 7.84 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crore Deva: 5.78 crore

Maa Day 1 BMS Sales

On the opening day, Kajol also missed the top 10 spots. The tenth spot is claimed by Deva’s 88K ticket sales on the opening day on BMS. Kajol could not surpass Kanaut’s Emergency as well, which sold 87K tickets on day 1. Maa registered 86.72K ticket sales on BMS on the opening day.

