Mohanlal is all set to arrive with his much-loved franchise Drishyam 3 on May 21, 2026. The on-the-ground buzz is massive, and it is converting very well into sales. The crime thriller has already recorded over 200K BMS sales and scored the 6th highest pre-sales of all time in Malayalam cinema. Scroll below for the exciting box office updates!

Drishyam 3 Box Office BMS Sales (5 days before release)

According to a report by Filmy View, Drishyam 3 has sold 202.71K tickets on BookMyShow. As the release date approaches, sales are improving, with 25.88K tickets sold in the last 24 hours. The franchise enjoys a massive fan base, and with the release date coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday, one can only expect a box office dhamaka.

There are still 5 days until the big release, and it will be interesting to see if Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil co-starrer manages to touch the 500K mark. It will be only the second Malayalam film in history to achieve the milestone, after the superstar’s L2: Empuraan.

Records 6th highest BMS pre-sales in Malayalam cinema!

Drishyam 3 has surpassed the pre-sales of Dileep’s Bha Bha Bha (202K). It has already become the 4th highest selling Malayalam film in advance booking. As you read the article, Jeethu Joseph’s directorial may also have left Malaikottai Vaaliban (204K) behind in real time. Exciting times are ahead as it will also soon beat Malaikottai Vaaliban and Aadu 3.

Check out the top 10 pre-sales of Malayalam films on BMS (Aug 2023 – 2026).

L2: Empuraan: 1.33M Patriot: 333K The GOAT Life: 309K Aadu 3: 235K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 204K Drishyam 3: 202.71K (5 days to go) Bha Bha Ba: 202K Turbo: 161K Thudarum: 132K Kalamkaval: 115K

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales: Joins The Likes Of Coolie, Leo & Stree 2, But Misses Entry Into Top 10

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News