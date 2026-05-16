Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial Raja Shivaji is on the right track to achieve new milestones for Marathi cinema. The historical action drama is now close to surpassing the lifetime collection of Sairat and becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 15 report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 15

According to estimates, Raja Shivaji collected 1.5 crore on day 15. It witnessed a 28% drop compared to 2.1 crore garnered on the second Thursday. The word-of-mouth is excellent, which made it the second highest-grossing film in only two weeks.

The net box office collection in India now stands at 86.20 crore net, which is about 101.71 crore in gross earnings. Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer is made on a reported budget of 75 crore. In 15 days, returns of 11.20 crore have been registered, making it a plus affair. To secure the hit verdict, the May Day 2026 release must earn double its investment, which is 150 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Day 15: 1.5 crore

Total: 86.20 crore

Set to beat Sairat in India!

Raja Shivaji is set to unlock another major feat. It is only 3.8 crore away from surpassing Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat and emerging as the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. Post that, Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial will aim for the 100 crore club, the first ever for Marathi cinema.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Sairat – 90 crore Raja Shivaji – 86.20 crore (15 days) Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 86.20 crore

ROI: 11.20 crore

ROI%: 25%

India gross: 101.71 crore

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