Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, has wrapped up its four-week theatrical run. In the absence of big Hindi films, the horror-comedy entertainer made most of its run and emerged as a good success story. A few days ago, it surpassed Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, and yesterday, on the fourth Thursday, it crossed Salman Khan’s Race 3 at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 28!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the worldwide box office in 28 days?

The horror-comedy entertainer scored 14.2 crore in India during the fourth week, pushing the domestic tally to 181.21 crore net. It equals 213.82 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 57.52 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 28-day worldwide box office collection stands at 271.34 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 181.21 crore

India gross – 213.82 crore

Overseas gross – 57.52 crore

Worldwide gross – 271.34 crore

Bhooth Bangla beats Salman Khan’s Race 3!

With 271.34 crore, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the lifetime collection of Race 3 (270.76 crore). During the fifth weekend, it is likely to cross the Hindi-dubbed versions of Kantara Chapter 1 (274.94 crore) and 2.0 (275 crore). After beating 2.0 in Hindi, the film will conclude its run as the next target of Mission Mangal (287.18 crore) is out of reach.

At the Indian box office, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang (181.03 crore), and during the fifth weekend, it is likely to overtake Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra’s Bajirao Mastani (184 crore).

More about the film

The horror-comedy film is directed by Priyadarshan, marking his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 15 years, as they last worked together on Khatta Meetha (2010). The film was made on a budget of 120 crore and is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banners Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures.

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