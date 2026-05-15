Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 continues to make ripples at the worldwide box office with its pre-sales. Considering the brand value and the franchise’s popularity, the film was expected to receive an impressive reception in advance bookings, and that’s exactly what is happening. Also, it has got a major boost due to Laletan’s birthday, the same day (May 21) on which the film is releasing. Additionally, the grand release across the globe is helping it in ticket sales. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Selling tickets at an impressive pace in India

In India, initially, fan shows in Kerala were opened for bookings, but now, more regular shows have been added, and the response has been superb so far. On BookMyShow, the film has sold 1.24K tickets in the last hour (as of 11:50 am IST). Such a pace is really impressive considering there are 6 days to go for the full-fledged release. The pace will keep increasing with each passing day as shows will be added soon across India.

Drishyam 3 becomes the 5th Malayalam film to cross 10 crore in pre-sales

As per the recent update, Drishyam 3 has comfortably crossed the 10 crore mark and has now sold tickets worth almost 11 crore at the worldwide box office. These impressive numbers are coming in for pre-sales of the entire opening weekend. With this, it has become the fifth Malayalam film to cross the 10 crore mark in pre-sales.

Dominance of Mohanlal

For those who don’t know, before Drishyam 3, only four Mollywood films sold tickets worth 10 crore gross in advance bookings for the opening weekend, including Odiyan, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, L2: Empuraan, and Patriot. Now, the Drishyam threequel has joined the list. Interestingly, all these movies feature Mohanlal, which clearly indicates his unparalleled stardom globally.

With 6 more days to go, it’s really difficult to predict final pre-sales for the upcoming crime thriller, as more shows are being added. The 20 crore mark is likely to be crossed comfortably, and it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes after that.

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