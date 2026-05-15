Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, is a clean success at the Indian box office and is on track to become the first Marathi film to enter the 100 crore club in net collections. Yesterday, on the second Thursday, it remained rock steady, which helped the film score over 25 crore. With these numbers, it has beaten the second-week collection of the highest-grossing Marathi film, Sairat. Keep reading for a detailed day 14 report!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The historical action drama scored a solid 27 crore during the second week. It started with a solid 17.4 crore during the second weekend. On the second Monday, day 11, it scored 2.65 crore, followed by 2.75 crore on day 12. On day 13, the film added another 2.1 crore, and on day 14, it showed no drop and scored 2.1 crore. Overall, the biggie has earned 84.7 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of the second week.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Week 2 – 27 crore

Total – 84.7 crore

Raja Shivaji vs Sairat in week 2

In the opening week, Raja Shivaji defeated Sairat by a big margin. For those who don’t know, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer scored a whopping 57.7 crore in the first week, thus scoring 55.8% higher than Sairat’s 25.5 crore. In the second week, the margin has drastically decreased, but Riteish’s film has still maintained the lead.

As mentioned above, Raja Shivaji earned 27 crore during the second week, while Sairat earned 25.98 crore. In comparison, the historical action drama earned 3.92% more in the second week.

Raja Shivaji vs Sairat week-wise comparison:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore vs 25.5 crore

vs Week 2 – 27 crore vs 25.98 crore

Total – 84.7 crore vs 51.48 crore

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, released in theaters on May 1 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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