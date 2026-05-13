Drishyam 3 marks the return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty, and movie buffs are all excited to see how the iconic franchise proceeds. Due to the franchise’s brand value and Lalettan’s stardom, the buzz is really high, not just in India but also internationally. As a result, urgency is clearly evident at the box office, with tickets selling quickly. In fact, in the recent development, the film has made history for a Malayalam film with its impressive pre-sales.

As of now, less than 2,700 shows are open for bookings across the globe, and more shows are expected to be added soon. Even without full-fledged bookings, the upcoming crime thriller is creating ripples due to the pace of ticket sales. It is competing with L2: Empuraan to register historic advance bookings for Mollywood, and with still enough time left, records are likely to be broken.

Drishyam 3 makes history in pre-sales

As per the recent update (as of 10 pm IST on May 12) on advance bookings for the opening day, it has been learned that Drishyam 3 is on a global rampage. It comfortably crossed pre-sales worth 7.5 crore gross (excluding fan shows) at the worldwide box office, making history as the first Malayalam film to do so with 9 days left for the release.

Heading for a thunderous start

Achieving such numbers without full-fledged bookings is simply amazing, and it reflects the actual buzz on the ground level. Both in the domestic market and overseas, Drishyam 3 is looking in a strong position and has the potential to record historic numbers at the worldwide box office on day 1. As of now, a start of over 50 crore gross is locked, which is unbelievable for Mollywood considering it’s not an out-and-out commercial entertainer.

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is scheduled to release on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

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