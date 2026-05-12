While big-budget films often struggle with the Monday drop, devotional epic Krishnavataram Part 1 has managed to earn 221% higher than its opening day on its first Monday! Probably faith moves the Indian box office along with mountains! The film is staying strong at the ticket windows with decent occupancies!

On its first Monday, Day 5, May 11, the film collected 3.2 times higher than its opening day. Usually, when a film starts performing better than its opening days and retains the momentum over the week, the word-of-mouth has exceeded expectations.

Krishnavataram Box Office Day 5

On the 5th day, Monday, May 11, Krishnavataram Part 1 earned 1.15 crore with the Telugu version earning 12 lakh and the Tamil version earning 3 lakh. With 2,088 shows running across the country, the film maintained an average occupancy of 15.6% on Monday. For a weekday following a massive Sunday surge, these numbers indicate that the film is now a long-term player.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 42 lakh

Day 2: 1.15 crore

Day 3: 2.25 crore

Day 4: 3.5 crore

Day 5: 1.35 crore

Total: 8.72 crore

With a total of 8.72 crore in just five days, Krishnavataram Part 1 is now aiming for the 10-crore milestone. Given the current momentum and the lack of major competition in the devotional genre, the film is expected to cross the double-digit mark by Wednesday.

About The Film

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment, along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athashrikatha Motion Pictures. The film is conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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