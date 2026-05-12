Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is grabbing all the limelight for its fantastic advance bookings globally. Given the hype, it’s no surprise the film is selling tickets like hotcakes. Speaking particularly about the Kerala box office, Lalettan fans are buying tickets, leaving no stone unturned to make it an event in the history of Malayalam cinema. With more shows to be added, the film has a strong chance of making history in day 1 pre-sales.

The highly anticipated trailer for the Drishyam threequel was unveiled recently, and as expected, ticket bookings were opened in Kerala shortly after the trailer dropped. Due to the brand value of the franchise and Lalettan’s birthday on the release day (May 21), pre-sales started on a flying note, grossing 20 lakh in less than 7 minutes.

Drishyam 3 grosses over 2.5 crore in Kerala through day 1 pre-sales

Coming to the latest update, Drishyam 3 has amassed 2.7 crore gross (as of 9:40 am IST) at the Kerala box office through day 1 pre-sales. It is worth noting that bookings are open for limited shows as of now, and more shows will be added in the coming days. With 9 days more to go for the release, the film is expected to fetch roaring numbers.

Drishyam 3 has a chance to make history in Kerala

To enter the top 10 highest day 1 pre-sales at the Kerala box office, Drishyam 3 must surpass King Of Kotha (3.71 crore), which is likely to be achieved today. Considering the hype, the film will definitely cross 10 crore, becoming the second film in history to do so. The top spot is held by L2: Empuraan (12.4 crore). So, to grab the top spot, the Drishyam threequel must add 9.71 crore more, which is achievable.

Take a look at the top 10 opening-day pre-sales in Kerala:

L2: Empuraan – 12.40 crore Leo – 8.8 crore Coolie – 8.02 crore Patriot – 5.67 crore Bha Bha Bha – 4.3 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 4.3 crore Pushpa 2 – 3.93 crore Malaikkottai Vaaliban – 3.82 crore The Greatest Of All Time- 3.76 crore King Of Kotha – 3.71 crore

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