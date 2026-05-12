Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has turned out to be a good success story, and in the lack of big Hindi releases, it continues to enjoy a share of audiences. Currently in its fourth week, the film is minting decent numbers in India, while its overseas run has almost dried up. In the meantime, it has become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 25!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the worldwide box office in 25 days?

In India, the film scored an estimated 1.35 crore net on the fourth Monday, day 25. Overall, it has earned 177.06 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 208.93 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 56.95 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 25-day worldwide box office collection stands at 265.88 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 177.06 crore

India gross – 208.93 crore

Overseas gross – 56.95 crore

Worldwide gross – 265.88 crore

Becomes the 4th highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy film

With 265.88 crore, Bhooth Bangla has comfortably surpassed Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy film of all time globally. It’ll conclude its run in the same position as the next target, Golmaal Again (310.67 crore), is out of reach. Among non-sequels, the Akshay Kumar starrer is the top-grossing Indian horror-comedy film.

Top 10 highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy films globally (gross):

Stree 2 – 884.45 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 421.22 crore Golmaal Again – 310.67 crore Bhooth Bangla – 265.88 crore (25 days) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 260.49 crore Thamma – 211.8 crore The Raja Saab – 206.57 crore Stree – 182 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Munjya – 132.44 crore

More about the film

Mounted on a budget of 120 crore, Bhooth Bangla marked the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 15 years. They last worked together on Khatta Meetha (2010). It also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

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