Crosses Break-Even Point

Adam Scott’s Gothic supernatural horror film Hokum was released in U.S. theaters on May 1, 2026, and received positive reviews from critics. Helmed by Damian McCarthy (Director – Oddity), the film was made on a $5 million budget, according to Deadline, and has earned $14.8 million at the worldwide box office so far. This indicates that it has already crossed its estimated $12.5 million theatrical break-even point (using the 2.5x multiplier rule) and generated a $2.3 million box office surplus.

Domestic Performance

After earning $6.4 million in its opening weekend in North America, Hokum recently added another $3.3 million during the May 8-10 weekend, a 49.1% drop compared to the previous weekend. This has taken its cumulative domestic tally to $12.4 million. In the process, it has already overtaken the domestic totals of some 2026 horror films, including They Will Kill You ($10.9 million) and The Strangers: Chapter 3 ($8.6 million).

On Track To Beat The Bride!’s Domestic Total

And now, Hokum has nearly matched the North American total of Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale’s The Bride!, which has earned $12.7 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Given its current pace, the Adam Scott-starrer is expected to close the remaining $0.3 million gap and surpass that figure within a couple of days.

As it continues its theatrical run, Hokum is also approaching the domestic earnings of the 2026 horror film Undertone. Keep reading to find out how much more it needs to outgross the low-budget horror film at the North American box office.

Hokum vs. Undertone – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two horror films, Hokum and Undertone, compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Hokum – Box Office Summary

North America: $12.4 million

International: $2.4 million

Worldwide: $14.8 million

Undertone – Box Office Summary

North America: $20 million

International: $1.3 million

Worldwide: $21.3 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above numbers, it can be observed that Hokum currently needs to earn around $7.6 million more in North America to surpass Undertone at the domestic box office. If it manages to maintain reasonable weekend holds over the next 3-4 weeks and posts steady weekday numbers during this period, it has a realistic chance to close the gap and outgross Undertone during its ongoing run. However, the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is Hokum All About?

The film follows a horror novelist, Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott), who visits a far-off inn in rural Ireland to lay his parents’ ashes to rest. The story soon takes a terrifying turn when he realizes that the place is said to be haunted by a witch.

Hokum – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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