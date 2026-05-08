Severance star Adam Scott’s Gothic supernatural horror film Hokum has been in U.S. theaters for nearly one week now, and it has garnered positive reviews from both critics and moviegoers. The Damian McCarthy-directed feature earned $6.4 million in its opening weekend from 1,885 theaters in North America, taking its domestic tally to $8.6 million. Combined with its current $2 million international haul, the film’s worldwide total has now reached $10.6 million.

Since it has been made on an estimated budget of $5 million, it indicates that Hokum would need to earn around a modest $12.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. This means it needs to earn about $1.9 million more to achieve this important box-office milestone.

As it continues its theatrical run, it has already matched the domestic earnings of another 2026 horror title – The Strangers: Chapter 3. Read on to find out what Hokum still needs to earn to overtake its worldwide total.

Hokum vs. The Strangers: Chapter 3 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two horror films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Hokum – Box Office Summary

North America: $8.6 million

International: $2 million

Worldwide: $10.6 million

The Strangers: Chapter 3 – Box Office Summary

North America: $8.6 million

International: $2.2 million

Worldwide: $10.8 million

The figures above show that Hokum has already matched The Strangers: Chapter 3 in domestic earnings. However, it needs to earn another $0.2 million to surpass its worldwide total, a small gap that the Adam Scott starrer is expected to close very soon. As it continues its ongoing run, the gap between the two films’ domestic earnings is expected to further widen. It remains to be seen how many more 2026 horror films it can overtake in the coming weeks.

What’s The Plot Of Hokum?

The film follows a horror novelist, Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott), who visits a far-off inn in rural Ireland to lay his parents’ ashes. The story soon takes a terrifying turn when he realizes that the place is said to be haunted by a witch.

Hokum – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hokum Box Office: Nears They Will Kill You’s Domestic Total – Here’s What It Still Needs To Break Even

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News