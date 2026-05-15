Pete Davidson is a popular comedian and actor, known for his time with Saturday Night Live (SNL). But he has been more in the limelight for his dating life than his work. Davidson has dated several celebrities in his life, including Kim Kardashian. Let’s take a comprehensive look at all the people he has seen in his life.

Pete Davidson & Carly Aquilino

Pete Davidson and Carly Aquilino dated briefly in 2015, as per US Weekly. Carl is known for her role in Girl Code and other projects. The relationship did not last long.

Pete Davidson & Cazzie David

Davidson’s one of the longest relationships initially was with Cazzie David. She is an author and the daughter of comedian Larry David. As per People, they dated for two years between May 2016 and mid-2018.

Ariana Grande’s new bf Pete Davidson of SNL was going out with Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David until he hooked up with AG. She posted this photo on May 3. Less than a month later, he has two AG tattoos. That’s cold, man. pic.twitter.com/EpkUtEs0Qj — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) June 4, 2018

Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande

Right after moving on with Cazzie David, Davidson began seeing actress-singer Ariana Grande in May 2018. The two got matching tattoos and were even engaged. However, they parted ways after five months of dating. Davidson told Capital FM that the split happened due to the death of Ariana’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

pete davidson was asked about ariana grande in a recent interview: “when we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love. I hope she wins the oscar, I hope she takes the gold.” pic.twitter.com/un1cUPKtt3 — Ariana Grande Today ꕤ (@ArianaToday) February 14, 2025

Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale

In early 2019, Davidson was seen with British actress Kate Beckinsale at the Golden Globes’ party. Their relationship got a lot of media attention due to their 20-year age gap. As per Page Six, the duo broke up in April 2019.

pete davidson and kate beckinsale were by far the funniest celebrity couple we’ve had in the last decade pic.twitter.com/s9h7TCPWR5 — latke (@latkedelrey) December 5, 2025

Pete Davidson & Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and has done films like The Substance and Poor Things. Davidson and Margaret were first seen together at the Venice Film Festival. According to US Magazine, their relationship occurred between August and October, 2019.

Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber

Shortly after his split with Qualley, Davidson was linked to model and actress Kaia Gerber. The duo was together for only a few months. They broke up before Davidson went to rehab in early 2020. Davidson told CThaGod that it wasn’t the right place or time for them.

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson’s look of love! gazes adoringly at SNL bad boy on date in her hometown of Malibu. Pete climbed behind the wheel of a Mercedes G Wagon. pic.twitter.com/ewFeMkgxdO — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 6, 2019

Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor

As per Elle, Davidson began seeing actress Phoebe Dynevor. She is known for her performance in Netflix’s Bridgerton. The two went on trips frequently and even enjoyed Wimbledon together. However, they broke up after five months due to the two being in two different countries.

Pete Davidson e Phoebe Dynevor si sono frequentati da febbraio ad agosto 2021. (6 mesi)

Lei aveva 25 anni e lui 27.

Lei è alta 1,65cm e lui 1,91cm.

Lei è dell’ariete e lui dello scorpione.

Lei è britannica e lui americano. pic.twitter.com/upIyUBquOs — Il dramma di Giulia (@___livia95___) February 26, 2023

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian

In October 2021, Kim Kardashian appeared as Jasmine in a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit. Davidson, who was also a part of SNL, played Aladdin in that same skit. The duo started dating soon and were spotted going out together. However, Davidson had to move to Australia for a shoot. Meanwhile, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, also constantly targeted Davidson. As per Page Six, the couple split in August 2022. After that, Davidson was briefly linked with model Emily Ratajkowski in November 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders began dating in December 2022. The two had worked together on Bodies Bodies Bodies. Davidson then went into rehab, and the couple split in August. ET noted that his mental health issues were one of the reasons for their breakup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seventeen (@seventeen)

Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline began dating Pete Davidson around September 2023. She is an actress and has done projects like Outer Banks and Glass Onion. The two dated for nearly a year before splitting in July 2024, as per The US Sun.

Madelyn Cline and boyfriend Pete Davidson holding hands at the SNL afterparty. pic.twitter.com/1x80PJJksL — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) October 15, 2023

Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson began dating model Elsie Hewitt in March 2025. The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Scottie, in December 2025. However, The Sun reported in May 2026 that the couple had decided to split. The publication said the split happened due to Davidson’s busy schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

Overall, Davidson has been in relationships with many celebrities in a short span of time. We can hope he eventually finds someone to settle with.

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