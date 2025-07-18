Elsie Hewitt’s romantic past has taken its fair share of turns. The model-turned-actress, who is now glowing with excitement as she awaits her first child with SNL favorite Pete Davidson, didn’t land at happily-ever-after overnight. From legal heat with Ryan Phillippe to flirty posts with Benny Blanco, a short stint with Jason Sudeikis, and now baby headlines with Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt’s dating trail is star-studded.

1. Ryan Phillippe

During April 2017, Elsie Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe were initially spotted together. Things took a dark turn just three months in. By July, they’d called it quits, and weeks later, Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit against Philippe. At 21, she accused the Cruel Intentions actor, then 43, of assaulting her during an argument at his L.A. residence.

Phillippe denied all allegations, “Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue, and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false,” the actor’s rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. The legal battle simmered for two years before being privately settled in October 2019.

2. Benny Blanco

Jump ahead to 2019, Elsie Hewitt connected with music producer Benny Blanco during the shoot for Graduation, his collaboration with the late Juice WRLD. Their flirty behind-the-scenes chemistry evolved into a full-on romance. By October, Hewitt made it public with a tweet saying, “I just saw its #NationalBoyfriendDay i wish u were here instead of being on the titanic but thank u for existing and i don’t know what i’d do without u.”

They even made a joint red carpet appearance at Spotify’s Best New Artist celebration in January 2020. But the duet didn’t last. Though the exact breakup date remains hazy, Elsie Hewitt revealed on the In Good Company podcast in 2024, “I get a little bit salty when my friends go to his house… I’ll always love him.” Blanco, by the way, is now engaged to Selena Gomez.

3. Jason Sudeikis

Next up? A surprising pairing with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis in early 2024. The two were snapped kissing outside the Birds Street Club in Los Angeles that January, making fans do a collective double-take. The connection seemed casual but consistent. They turned heads again in September while attending the U.S. Open together. Sudeikis even joined her for a chill game night hosted by Questlove, where they reportedly played Uno. But by year-end, their chemistry faded as quietly as it came.

4. Pete Davidson

Then came Pete Davidson. In March 2025, the model and the comedian were first seen stepping out together and quickly made their relationship Instagram official. Two months later, they hit the red carpet as a couple for the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s gala. Elsie Hewitt couldn’t help but told to PEOPLE, “He is so incredible. Honestly, best person I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that he’s here tonight. It was just really important to both of us to come here and support the [Endometriosis Foundation of America] and keep helping, spreading the word, and educating people.” By July, the couple had more news: they’re expecting their first baby.

