Based on Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, Pride and Prejudice is one of the classic movies in Hollywood ever made, featuring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in the lead. Directed by Jon Wright, the film is getting re-released in India on July 25, 2025, to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The multiplex chain PVR INOX has collaborated with Universal International Pictures (UIP) for this occasion.

Released back in 2005, the movie is set in the 19th century, in which Knightley plays Elizabeth Bennet, who navigates her life through the class system, family, and love. However, her life takes a turn when she meets Mr. Darcy (Macfadyen), who is wealthy but stays aloof, which leads to a lot of misunderstandings between them. But ultimately, they find their own balance between right and wrong, and that blooms into friendship and then love. As the film is getting re-released, here are 3 reasons why you should not miss watching it if you haven’t till now.

Perfectly Aligned Storyline With Jane Austen’s Novel

We have often seen novel adaptations of classic literature go awry. But Pride and Prejudice not only follows the original script of Jane Austen’s novel, but it also keeps a great pace in the storyline without making it boring. It runs for two hours and seven minutes and features direct quotes from the novel. If you have read the book, you would feel you have gone back to that time period.

This movie shows a mirror to the society and its norms that is true, but it also holds some of the most romantic dialogues and burning chemistry between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Especially where the dialogue goes- “You have bewitched me, body and soul,” ah, the butterflies in the stomach moment.

An Enticing Star Cast

The star cast of this movie is a steal deal. Keira Knightley as the alluring and beautiful Elizabeth Bennet, Matthew Macfadyen as the handsome, rich, and melancholy Mr. Darcy, along with Rosamund Pike as Jane Bennet, Donald Sutherland, and Carey Mulligan. Once you start watching the movie, you will slowly understand the dynamics of the Bennet sisters and the distinctive personalities of the lead characters.

Gorgeous Landscape & Great Soundtrack

The landscapes of this movie truly will feel like straight out of a novel. The picturesque beauty of the English countryside might make you book the next flight to England. Pride & Prejudice has a kind of aesthetic that no one can match. There’s something bewitching about every frame from Elizabeth meandering through a field or overlooking cliffs in Derbyshire to the elegant Pemberley estate. Everything is just too pretty.

But it’s not only the landscape, the soundtrack of the film also deserves a special mention. From the piano notes in the beginning to the end credits scene created by Italian composer Dario Marianelli, it is something so magical. The soundtrack really enhanced the plot even more.

When Pride & Prejudice was released back in 2005, it earned $120 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. If you still haven’t been immersed in the world of Elizabeth and Darcy, it’s time you go and watch it in your nearest theatres as it’s getting re-released in India on July 25, 2025.

