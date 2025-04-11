For years, Pride and Prejudice has been the pinnacle of total yearning and romance and continues to remain one of Jane Austen’s most popular and iconic novels. The 2005 film starring Keira Knightly and Matthew Macfadyen as the beloved pairing of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy only elevated the stature and appreciation of the story for romance watchers.

Now, all these decades later, Netflix is adapting the hit novel into a limited series adaptation with the hope of reimagining the love story and hooking viewers. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series, including who has been cast as leads and what to expect from it.

What Do We Know About Pride & Prejudice Series Adaptation?

Dolly Alderton and Euros Lyn are partnering to bring Pride and Prejudice to Netflix as a six-part limited series. For long-time and passionate fans of the book, the adaptation is said to be extremely close to the original text. The aim is to unite “existing fans with the timeless novel” and introduce a new generation to the novel and Jane Austen’s storytelling finesse.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Dolly told Tudum. She then called Pride and Prejudice “the blueprint for romantic comedy” and divulged what a joy it is “to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.” She called it “a gift to adapt.”

The author revealed that the book is “packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm” and has the chance “to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship and society.” Dolly’s main motive is to “reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favorite book” and those who are not yet aware of it.

The six-episode Pride and Prejudice series is touted as a faithful adaptation, and the casting for the main leads has wrapped. Emma Corrin will play Elizabeth, while Jack Lowden will essay the role of Mr. Darcy. Olivia Colman has been roped in to play Mrs. Bennet. Emma expressed her excitement and gratitude for this “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” which gives her the chance to play an iconic role.

She called it “the greatest honor” and revealed that she “can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.” The production is slated to start in the UK this year. Mona Qureshi, a Netflix executive, said in her statement that Netflix is “delighted to be sharing this beloved British classic” with a global audience consisting of new insights and fresh takes.

The main aim of Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice to celebrate all that the generations of fans hold so dear. “The caliber of a cast led by Emma, Jack, and Olivia is a testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands,” Mona concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Taylor Finds Brooke Set To Seduce Ridge While Sheila & Luna Team Up Against Electra & Will

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News