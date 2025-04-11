Markovic shot to fame with a brilliant run on Australia’s Next Top Model Season 9. At only 27, the light of this rising star was extinguished from life following complications from a rare brain condition, leaving fans and industry members shocked and devastated forever.

It was clear that Markovic and Carlo had been dating ever since they made their relationship public on Instagram. The tragic news was confirmed in a very emotional Instagram story in which Carlo explained that Lucy was no more.

From TV Stardom to Global Fashion Icon

Lucy Markovic first burst into the spotlight in 2015 when she charmed viewers and judges alike on Australia’s Next Top Model Season 9. Though she didn’t win, her striking presence and professionalism made a lasting impression.

Post-show, Lucy’s career soared. She became a familiar face on global runways. From Versace and Armani to Givenchy and Victoria Beckham, she made herself a name in the business known for its cut-throat competition. Not to mention, she had her face gracing the covers of prestigious magazines like Marie Claire and Vogue, undeniable proof that she was not just some reality TV star. Those who have worked with her will tell you she is a unique concoction of beauty and humility.

A Silent Battle with a Rare Illness

Behind the glam and flashing cameras, Lucy faced an invisible struggle. For those unware, Lucy had been diagnosed with a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) — a rare, life-threatening condition involving tangled blood vessels in the brain. Despite the risks, Lucy bravely underwent surgery on April 2 in hopes of recovery. Tragically, complications followed the procedure, and she fell into a coma. She never regained consciousness.

Just a few hours ago, Lucy’s boyfriend, Carlo, took to her Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. He wrote:

“Dear friends and family, I regret to inform you that Lucy has passed. She was at peace. Me, her mother, and my mother were present with her. We ask you to please give us space in these hard times. May Lucy rest in peace.”

