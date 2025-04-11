Jessica Capshaw has always had that magnetic mix of charm and confidence, whether she’s gliding through hospital corridors in Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Arizona Robbins or lighting up interviews with her signature warmth. A true TV favorite, she spent nearly a decade making viewers fall in love with her character’s sass, smarts, and roller-skating entrances. And let’s not forget, acting runs in her blood; she’s the daughter of Kate Capshaw and the stepdaughter of Steven Spielberg, so storytelling kind of comes naturally.

Since leaving the OR, she’s been juggling family life and screen time like a pro, occasionally popping up in films and shows while raising four kids. But don’t mistake her quieter screen presence for retirement, Jessica’s still very much in the game. She’s got her eyes on one particular and seriously buzzworthy show. Let’s just say she’s dreaming of luxury resorts, wild plot twists, and that signature White Lotus chaos.

Jessica Capshaw on The White Lotus Audition

Paging Dr. Robbins, because Jessica Capshaw is officially dreaming of white robes, tropical chaos, and five-star drama. The Grey’s Anatomy alum spilled all the juicy details on her podcast Call It What It Is, chatting with fellow Grey’s fave Camilla Luddington about her recent audition for The White Lotus season 3. Capshaw had her sights set on the role of Kate Bohr, a stylish Texas country club wife with more secrets than sunscreen.

“When I got the audition, I was like, ‘I’m just such a huge fan of the show.’ So I was giddy with excitement,” Capshaw said, sounding just like the rest of us would if Mike White slid into our inbox. The part eventually went to Leslie Bibb (who nailed it, Capshaw says), but the excitement of being in the mix was real. “We all have such different takes… and watching Leslie’s, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I thought she was fantastic.”

While Capshaw didn’t make it into the cast list this time, she’s clearly manifesting her White Lotus moment. Maybe next season she’ll trade hospital scrubs for resort robes, because let’s be real, she’d absolutely thrive amid the sun, secrets, and subtle savagery of that chaotic luxury escape.

Jessica Capshaw Said She’ll Keep Giving Audition

Jessica Capshaw isn’t the type to let a dream role slip away without a fight, or at least a few solid self-tapes. After narrowly missing out on a part in The White Lotus, Capshaw made it clear on her podcast that she’s not backing down. “I’ll audition. I’ll just keep auditioning. That’s what I did for Grey’s! It took me three times,” she said, channeling full determination energy. “I’m hoping it’ll just take two for Mike White and The White Lotus.”

Honestly, she’s got history on her side. Before she rocked the rollerblades as Dr. Arizona Robbins, she auditioned twice for Grey’s Anatomy, first for Nurse Rose (nope), then for Dr. Sadie Harris (also nope). Third time was the charm, and now she’s a fan favorite. So if anyone can manifest a spot at a luxury resort filled with chaos and existential dread, it’s Jessica.

Camilla Luddington, never missing a beat, added, “I think that we should come on as sisters. Yes, Mike, come on, you need us as some sisters.”

Get this woman a passport and a script already, Capshaw in a kaftan with a cocktail and a secret? We’re in.

