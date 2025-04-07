The White Lotus Season 3 ended, and the fans will await further announcements about the following season. The third season was set in the picturesque country of Thailand, portraying beautiful locations, including Bangkok, Phuket, and others. The series is acclaimed for its authentic portrayal of real-world luxury resorts, which adds depth to its immersive storytelling.

The fans must wonder about how much each episode costs. Season 3 features Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Natasha Rothwell and more in crucial roles. Their estimated salaries have also been revealed in the latest report. Keep scrolling for more.

Mike White created the television series for HBO. It chronicles the experiences of guests and staff over a week at a fictional luxury resort chain known as “The White Lotus.” The first season premiered in 2021 and was set in Hawaii, and the second one was set in Sicily. The White Lotus Season 3 producer David Bernad, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealed how much each episode cost to be made.

In addition, several sources revealed the cast members’ salaries per episode. David admitted, “Everyone is treated the same on The White Lotus. They get paid the same, and we do alphabetical billing, so you’re getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons, not to quote The Bachelor.” He also revealed that they have followed this system since the first season. David explained, “It’s a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show.”

How much did the cast earn, and did each episode cost this season?

THR also revealed that according to multiple sources, each actor makes an estimated $40K per episode. Since Season 3 has eight episodes, the cast members earned a decent $320K for the show this season. As per the media outlet’s report, each episode for season 3 was made on a budget between $6 million and $7 million. There are eight episodes hence, the season 3 was produced between $48 million and $56 million.

Meanwhile, the first season cost less than $4 million per episode. It had six episodes, so the season cost an estimated $24 million. Meanwhile, the second season reportedly had a budget of $38.5 million. For the unversed, it was made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also revealed that Woody Harrelson attempted to negotiate a higher salary by approaching Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, but as a result, the role ultimately went to Goggins.

The White Lotus Season 3 finale was released on April 6.

