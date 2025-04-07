Things are getting seriously intense in Daredevil: Born Again as we head into episode 8, the penultimate chapter of this action-packed season. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is officially back in the red suit (finally!), and just in time because things in Hell’s Kitchen are spiraling fast. After saving Angela from Muse in episode 6 and rescuing Heather in episode 7, Daredevil is done pretending he’s retired. And guess what? Kingpin knows it, but he’s not taking it well.

Meanwhile, Fisk is cracking under pressure, his anti-vigilante task force can’t seem to catch up, and his wife Vanessa might be plotting against him. Yikes. With Muse out of the picture, you’d think things would calm down, but nope, it’s just adding fuel to the fire. Episode 8 is shaping up to be the calm before the storm (if your version of “calm” includes rooftop fights and betrayal). If you thought the past few episodes were wild, buckle up because the finale setup will explode.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8: Release Date

Mark your calendars because Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 drops on Tuesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET (via ScreenRant). Whether you’re in New York or chilling on the West Coast, you can catch it at 8 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. MT, or 6 p.m. PT, no one’s missing out on the action. This is the second-to-last episode of the season, and fans are already dreading the empty Tuesdays ahead.

But don’t stress for too long. Season 2 is already in the works and heading in early-to-mid 2026. So, while we’re about to say goodbye to Matt and Fisk (for now), it’s more of a “see you later.” Until then, enjoy every rooftop punch, back-alley brawl, and shady Kingpin plot coming your way in episode 8.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8: Potential Story

Episode 8 of Daredevil: Born Again is about to shake things up big time. With Muse out of the picture (RIP to the creepiest “artist” Hell’s Kitchen has ever seen), the real showdown is finally getting the spotlight: Matt Murdock vs. Wilson Fisk. No more distractions, no more hiding behind the “I’m retired” excuse. Matt’s been playing hero whenever someone he loves is in danger, but episode 8 could be the moment he fully suits up, for real, this time.

We’re also expecting some emotional fallout. After being rescued by Daredevil, Heather’s trauma is likely front and center. And now that she knows her boyfriend moonlights as a masked vigilante, things are about to get complicated.

Meanwhile, Fisk is going full Kingpin mode again. Vanessa’s little tip-off to Luca didn’t go as planned, and Fisk handled that ambush like the boss he’d always been. But the damage is done. His trust is cracked, his enemies are multiplying, and his patience is wearing thin.

Episode 8 will dive deep into these messy dynamics. Matt’s facing off with his past, Fisk is trying to keep his empire from crumbling, and Vanessa? She’s clearly not just sipping wine in the background anymore. With only one episode left after this, all roads lead to a brutal, emotional, no-holds-barred finale, and episode 8 is the ticking time bomb just waiting to blow.

