Ms. Marvel might just be stretching her way back into the MCU spotlight, and not just because her dad got some unexpected superhero screentime! While Kamala Khan herself has been MIA since The Marvels, her proud papa Yusuf Khan made a surprise (and surprisingly heroic) cameo in Daredevil: Born Again episode 5, dodging bullets and getting rescued by none other than Matt Murdock.

Now, with fans buzzing over Yusuf’s sudden MCU glow-up, a Daredevil executive producer has teased that Kamala’s return could be closer than we think. Could this mean Ms. Marvel is about to team up with Hell’s Kitchen’s finest? Or is this just a clever breadcrumb in Marvel’s long game? Either way, it looks like Kamala’s dreams of forming the Young Avengers might still be in play, and we’re totally here for it. Grab your bangles and keep your eyes on the multiverse, because Jersey City’s brightest hero might be making her comeback in a very unexpected way.

Daredevil: Born Again Producer Tease Mrs Marvel Return

Turns out, Kamala Khan may not be done saving the world (or fangirling over her heroes) just yet. According to TVLine’s (Via Screenrant) Matt Webb Mitovich, Marvel Studios producer Sana Amanat recently spilled some hope-filled tea about Ms. Marvel’s MCU future.

While Iman Vellani’s energetic teen hero hasn’t popped up since her The Marvels adventure, Amanat made it clear that Kamala is still very much on Marvel’s mind. “She is beloved by all of us at Marvel,” Amanat shared, adding that there have been ongoing internal talks about her return. “Hopefully there will be plans soon, but it is very, very TBD. Hopefully The Marvels will not be the last we see of her.”

That’s right, no official word yet, but it sounds like the wheels are turning behind the scenes. With Kamala’s dad getting some spotlight in Daredevil: Born Again, this family-friendly breadcrumb might just be the start of a bigger MCU reunion. Whether it’s in a Young Avengers team-up or a solo adventure, fans are crossing their fingers (and bangles) that Kamala’s charm, sass, and stretchy powers will light up the screen again soon.

Ms. Marvel Connection To Daredevil: Born Again

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 5, a blink-and-you’ll-grin reference to Kamala Khan places her in California, an intriguing hint for those following her post-The Marvels arc. While it could just be a cheeky line to keep the MCU web tight, it cleverly lines up with Kamala’s recruitment mission for the Young Avengers.

Remember her iconic team-up pitch to Kate Bishop: “Did you know Ant-Man had a daughter?” Well, Ant-Man and his family live in San Francisco, so if Kamala’s in California, she’s probably already trying to get Cassie Lang on board. It’s subtle, but it keeps the Young Avengers storyline simmering in the background.

Meanwhile, the episode’s real treat was the unexpected appearance of Yusuf Khan, Ms. Marvel’s ever-adorable dad, played by Mohan Kapoor. His cheerful presence during a tense bank robbery adds a fun, emotional texture to Daredevil’s gritty atmosphere. Matt Murdock’s calculated calm under pressure, not revealing his full strength while dealing with armed robbers, showcases why he’s still “The Man Without Fear.” It also quietly sets the stage for a future crossover: Matt and Kamala crossing paths, blending her light with his darkness in true MCU style.

