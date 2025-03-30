It looks like Marvel’s cooking up a crossover stew and the seasoning with Daredevil: Born Again. While fans were busy theorizing about Devil’s Reign and dreaming of gritty rooftop battles, Born Again might’ve sneakily planted the perfect setup for Spider-Man 4, and it’s not what anyone had on their bingo card.

With Wilson Fisk now flexing his political muscles as Mayor of NYC, things are about to get delightfully messy for our friendly neighborhood boy, Peter Parker. Forget space aliens and multiverse mayhem. This next Spider-Man flick swings back down to the street level, where the villains wear suits, and the chaos is disturbingly legal.

And let’s not ignore that this is the first film in Spidey’s new trilogy, dropping just two months after Avengers: Doomsday. So while everyone else is dusting off their capes from the multiversal madness, Peter might just be teaming up with the likes of Daredevil, Echo, and maybe even Moon Knight for some good old-fashioned NYC heroics.

Is Daredevil: Born Again Setting Up The Story For Spider-Man 4?

Daredevil: Born Again is basically laying down the red carpet for Spider-Man 4. but instead of glitz and glam, it’s packed with anti-vigilante propaganda and some seriously shady politics. Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, just became Mayor of NYC (yikes), and he’s already treating superheroes like they’re bad Yelp reviews.

He’s launched an Anti-Vigilante Task Force full of crooked cops and spoiler alert: they’re not exactly handing out parking tickets. This setup feels ripped straight out of Marvel’s Devil’s Reign comics, where Fisk makes it illegal to be a hero. Imagine Spider-Man getting arrested for saving someone from a burning building. Classic.

But here’s the twist: Spider-Man 4 might not fully dive into Devil’s Reign. It’s too massive for one movie to handle. Instead, Daredevil and his crew might take the lead on that chaos, while Spidey could be gearing up for something juicier, maybe even Gang War, another wild comic storyline also hinted at in Born Again. Either way, with Fisk calling the shots, Peter Parker’s gonna need more than webs and quips to survive this version of New York.

Daredevil: Born Again Street Wars Set The Stage for Spider-Man 4

If you thought Daredevil: Born Again was just about Matt Murdock being moody in shadowy alleys, think again. One of the juiciest subplots brewing behind Fisk’s anti-vigilante parade is the chaos exploding in New York’s underworld. With Wilson Fisk stepping back (kind of?) and Vanessa fumbling her grip on the throne, the city’s gangs are going full WWE mode. In episode 3, Buck Cashman even drops the phrase “gang war,” and that’s our comic nerd Spidey signal right there.

Yep, Marvel’s Gang War storyline from 2023-24 might be sneaking into the MCU, and Spider-Man 4 is the perfect spot for it. Imagine Peter Parker caught between mob bosses playing Kingpin and a mayor trying to cancel superheroes like they’re last season’s reality shows. It’s gritty, messy, and precisely the street-level chaos we need post-No Way Home. No multiverse, no memory-wiping magic, just Spidey trying to clean up New York one thug at a time while dodging both bullets and legal trouble. Honestly, it’s giving big comic book energy, and we are so here for it.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When Daredevil Charlie Cox Revealed How He Felt About Keeping His Cameo In This MCU Blockbuster A Secret: “It Was A Two-Year…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News