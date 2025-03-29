Marvel has a strict no-spoiler rule, and Charlie Cox knows it too well. When the actor was cast as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it kicked off a two-year war of keeping his lips sealed. Imagine trying not to blurt that out — it was, in Cox’s own words, a “nightmare.”

In an interview with Disney’s D23 Magazine, Cox talked about the difficulties of making the cameo. “When they told me I was going to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was a two-year nightmare trying to keep that from everyone.”

Charlie Cox even adjusted how he played Daredevil to keep fans from guessing. He tweaked his performance just enough to make his brief scene appear distinct from his previous portrayal and avoid tipping off die-hard fans who can spot even the tiniest hint. And it worked — his cameo as Peter Parker’s lawyer caught audiences off guard in the best way possible.

Marvel fans love a good surprise and No Way Home delivered tons. Even though Cox’s cameo was short, keeping it a secret from others was quite a task for him, as he mentioned later in the interview: “I hate when I have to keep a secret.” He added that he was relieved that his project, Daredevil: Born Again, didn’t need much mysteriousness, which was “probably for the best.”

“Sometimes it feels as though things happen out of nowhere,” Charlie Cox continued. “Vince and I were like, ‘Great! I guess we’re going back to work.'” Keeping this under wraps wasn’t easy. Cox even let it slip to Andrew Garfield – who had his own secret to guard. Cox recalled how they decided to grab dinner together one night—only to realize what a terrible idea that was:

“And we walked in. And then we both had this moment of like, ‘Oh… This is not a good look,’” Cox said. “There was a table that had two chairs facing the wall. So we sat facing the wall and tried not to look at each other.”

While No Way Home demanded total silence, Daredevil: Born Again was surprisingly less of a top-secret mission. Charlie Cox admitted he and Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role as Kingpin, weren’t given the same cloak-and-dagger treatment. One day, Marvel told them they were back, and that was that. No secret meetings, no hushed phone calls – just straight-up business.

Marvel is known for playing the long game, and this is no exception. No Way Home was the perfect way to reintroduce Matt Murdock without overshadowing Spider-Man’s story. Now, with Born Again, Daredevil is finally getting the spotlight he deserves, and this time, no more hiding.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon Gives Sheila An Ultimatum While Electra & Luna Face-Off For Will

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News