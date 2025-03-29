Los Angeles recently saw the explosive drama between Steffy and Luna which was followed by Carter giving back Forrester Creations to Ridge and Eric. Hope was left devastated by that and dumped Carter. She even went on to vent her fury on her mother Brooke, almost slapping her at one point.

From face-offs and warnings to ultimatums and conspiracies, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the entertaining soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 31, 2025

The first episode of the new week features Luna making a play for Will. She has been open about her interest in him and is very ready to make moves on him now that she is free and pardoned from her crimes. How will she react when she finds out just how deep Will’s feelings for Electra are? Up next, Deacon gives Sheila an ultimatum. He wants her to either choose her granddaughter Luna or him. How will she react and who will she pick?

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

When Luna and Sheila conspire over Will Spencer, what will their plans be? She confided in her grandmother about her strong feelings for Will. Sheila is anyway known for her evil plotting. Will she be giving Luna tips to woo Will? Will they backfire or will they work? Elsewhere, Finn struggles with the agreement he and Steffy made in regards to his daughter Luna.

He might have said that he would maintain distance from her but he is her father and now that he knows the truth, he feels responsible for her. Finn also wants to get to know his daughter, having lost so many years with her. How will he deal with that while keeping his promise to his wife Steffy?

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Up next, Hope expresses the hurt that Brooke and Carter have sold her out. How will she accept and move forward from this? When Electra holds her own and tells Luna to stay away from Will, how will this face-off go? Is Electra putting herself at risk by going against Luna who also has Sheila?

Thursday, April 3, 2025

The penultimate episode sees Bill push an angry Liam to his limit. What will this lead to? Meanwhile, Deacon makes Hope an offer. What could it be about and will she accept, consider or reject it as she reels with emotions?

Friday, April 4, 2025

The final episode of the week features Brooke asking a favor of Ridge. Is she begging him to take her back for the nth time? Lastly, Steffy decides to confront Bill about Liam. How will he respond to all of her questions?

