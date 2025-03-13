Los Angeles has witnessed The Bold and the Beautiful’s Forrester family drama for ages, and the recent parentage bombshell of Finn being Luna’s father has been the main focus of soap for weeks. The previous episode saw Deacon questioning Sheila’s surprising empathy toward Poppy.

On the other hand, Li found out that Finn is Luna’s father and that Bill has kept Luna at the Spencer Estate after rescuing her from prison. This led to a physical and violent reaction in her. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 13, 2025

The Thursday episode features Steffy and Luna having a fierce face-off over Finn and the future of the parentage reveal. Steffy stormed over to the Spencer Estate to confront Luna after finding out Finn is her father. Steffy told her off and reminded her that she tried to kill a while ago. An emotional Luna revealed that she would change now that she knew who her father was.

Steffy was having none of that and called Detective Baker to come and arrest her. Right before Luna was about to be taken back to the prison, he got a call that revealed Luna had officially been pardoned. How will Steffy react now? When the two face-off again, what will this lead to? Steffy has been very clear that, despite the truth, she will not be a part of her family.

Will Luna try to make Steffy see that she plans to change and leave her plotting behind? Or will she ask Finn to make Steffy see the light? Will she successfully convince not just Steffy but also Taylor and Ridge? On the other hand, the visceral outbreak between Li and Poppy takes a twist in The Bold and the Beautiful. Finn finally tells his adoptive mother, Li, that he is Luna’s father.

She was shocked to find out the truth. What was even more shocking for her was that her sister Poppy had tried to take advantage of a teenage Finn all those years ago, which led to the birth of Luna. Li called Poppy over and confronted her about the same. She was angry and frustrated, and she was quick to get physically violent with her sister after feeling betrayed by her.

Luna was Li’s niece until now, but with the truth out, she is Li’s adoptive granddaughter now. In her disbelief and frustration, Li grabs Poppy by the throat and pins her to the wall. The physical brawl turns even more serious as Poppy struggles to breathe while being choked out. What will this mean for the sisters? Especially since they were just trying to fix their equation. Keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful to know!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Anna Seeks Brennan’s Help, Carly Questions Her Feelings While Portia Covers Her Tracks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News