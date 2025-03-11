The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy going over to the Spencer Estate to confront Luna and lashing out at Bill for helping her get out of prison knowing all the crimes he committed. Meanwhile, Hope and Daphne fought over Carter and were stunned by his reaction.

Steffy is hell bent on making sure Luna stays away from her family and she is putting her plans in action. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running, popular and award-winning soap opera series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 11, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Steffy bringing in Detective Baker to send Luna back to prison. She has been beyond frustrated and agitated ever since she found out that not only is Luna the daughter of her husband Finn but that Bill rescued her from prison and has been keeping her in secret at the Spencer Estate. It doesn’t help that Luna has committed many crimes.

Not too long ago, Luna drugged Steffy and kept her captive in a cage. She also had a plan to kill her before Finn rescued her. Steffy’s anger is not too misplaced and it has been quite understandable that she is having trouble accepting that Luna is not only Finn’s daughter but ironically it also makes her Luna’s stepmother. She wants nothing to do with her, no matter what.

Even though Bill vouched for Luna and asked Steffy to give her another chance now that she knows Finn is her father but Steffy is adamant. When Finn finds out the steps Steffy is undertaking to send Luna right back to jail, how will he react? Will this cause tension between them and ruin their marriage? Or will they manage to stay afloat through this whole mess?

On the other hand, Finn has been getting visits from his mother Sheila. She has clearly not listened to Deacon’s advice about not getting too obsessed with Finn or Hayes. When Steffy finds out, how will she react? Will Finn be able to defend his mother or will Sheila’s interference and need for control destroy things in the family? Especially on the side of the Luna mess.

How will both these instances affect Steffy and Finn? Will his mother and his daughter lead to many issues between him and Steffy? When it comes to choosing between them and her, who will Finn pick? Will he be able to convince her to let them be a part of the family? Stay tuned for details.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Did Denise Richards Only Film Her New Bravo Series Because She Is Cash-Strapped? Report Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News