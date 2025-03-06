The burning hot topic of the past few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful has been the long-awaited parentage reveal of Luna Nozowa and the fact that Finn Finnegan is her father. For years, she thought he was her cousin, and now, the bombshell that dropped on her reveals he has been her father all along. Lisa Yamada, who portrays Luna, is excited about this storyline.

This shocking storyline affects more lives than just Luna and Finn’s. Their families will also get involved in this mess as the two navigate what to do about this newfound relationship. Meanwhile, Luna not only captured but had plans to kill Steffy, who is Finn’s wife, not too long ago. The soap star shared about playing the shades and consequences on screen.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Lisa Yamada On Explosive Reveal Of Finn Being Luna’s Father

Lisa opened up about the storyline during a conversation with Soap Opera Digest. She portrayed Luna going through the emotional turmoil of finding out the truth for which she had truly been waiting her whole life. Lisa divulged, “I remember seeing a few fan theories in the past that suggested Finn could be Luna’s dad, so that possibility was always in the back of my mind.”

Regardless, it wasn’t until she saw the scripts of The Bold and the Beautiful where Finn found out the paternity test results that it finally hit her that this was a reality. She felt this storyline was highly complicated and mysterious. Lisa stated, “Finn being Luna’s father really spins such a tangled web, creating obstacles in so many characters’ relationships,” referring to their respective families.

“I love how Luna never fails to stir up chaos, whether she means to or not,” the actress quipped, adding that the Finnegan and Nozawa bloodline is messy, and she is here for all of it. Lisa further expressed, “The best part of being on this show is getting to play such dramatic storylines and bringing them to life in a way that feels true to our characters,” referring to the soap.

Lisa explained that it was a hard truth for Luna to wrap around her brain as she always thought he was her cousin. “It’s like every single memory she has with Finn from her childhood is a complete lie. This shifts her entire reality,” the 22-year-old stated. Lisa pointed out that Luna’s whole world had turned upside down, and she was just trying to make sense of everything.

Calling it a “conflicting, bittersweet moment” for her character, Lisa felt that Luna is now aware that her mother Poppy was lying to her, which is “a huge blow,” but she has finally gotten “the answer she’s been wanting for her entire life” which makes the situation “a mix of relief and pain all at once.”

