Just like Genoa City, Port Charles and Salem, Los Angeles is also buzzing with its own set of issues, drama and revelations. The city never stops but the characters of The Bold and the Beautiful surely have had life-stopping moments in certain storylines over the years on the popular soap opera.

This week will witness the aftermath of Luna’s parentage reveal and Hope witnessing Carter kiss Daphne behind her back. From confrontations to connecting the dots, here’s what fans can expect from the March 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch it.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 4, 2025

The episode features Hope confronting Carter about all the time he’s been spending with Daphne. The former saw Daphne and Carter kissing with her own eyes and was left surprised. Adultery isn’t too much of a surprise for her considering she tried to kiss Finn a while ago, despite knowing he is happily married to Steffy. Regardless, her mind has been buzzing since.

When she confronts Carter, will she be upfront and honest or will she beat around the bush and be cryptic about it? Will she reveal that she saw him kiss Daphne in the CEO office? Or will she simply ask him the reason why he has been spending so much time with Daphne off late, hoping to elicit a reaction from him? Will their new romance be cut short because of this?

Hope is also expected to confront Daphne in the upcoming episodes. Does she plan to threaten her? How exactly will this newly formed love triangle fare? Meanwhile, Ridge connects the dots between Luna and Finn. Has he figured out that Luna is Finn and Poppy’s daughter? He wouldn’t be the first one to find out. It was Steffy who found out through her husband Finn first.

Then it was Taylor who was shocked about the revelation. Will it be Ridge who will be next on the list? How exactly will he find out the shocking piece of news? Will his mind help him figure out the connection and connect the recent happenings or will somebody share the news with him, helping him figure out what has been brewing. Will it be Steffy who actually reveals it?

Just like she told her mother Taylor, she can possibly also share it with her father Ridge. Or is it Taylor herself who gave him the news? When Ridge does find out, how will he react to Luna being Finn’s daughter? This would also make her Steffy’s stepdaughter and that’s quite a wild thought after all.

