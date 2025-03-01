With Steffy finally finding out about Finn being Luna’s father and him going over to meet her, the parentage storyline in The Bold and the Beautiful is escalating fast. But there is a lot more happening in Los Angeles, especially the exciting new love triangle slowly being formed between Daphne, Hope, and Carter.

From adultery and clashes to more secrets and potential fallouts, the fans have much to look forward to on the daytime drama. Here’s what the viewers can expect to see this upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the episode of the popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 3, 2025

When Daphne makes a stunning admission to Carter, how will he react to it? Meanwhile, Hope attempts to process the betrayal she witnessed. Now that she has seen Daphne and Carter kiss, how will she confront him for his adultery? Lastly, secrets finally unravel between Finn and Luna. How will she react to the truth about her father? Will she accept Finn as her dad?

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Up next, Hope confronts Carter about the time he’s been spending with Daphne. Will she not reveal that she saw him kiss Daphne? Or will she use it to get him to do what she wants? Meanwhile, Ridge connects the dots between Luna and Finn. Has he realized the truth about the situation? Will he confront Finn about it? What will this mean for their family now?

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Hope and Daphne clash in the next episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when the former reveals what she saw. How will Daphne respond to Hope’s questions? Will she threaten Daphne to stay away from Carter? How will things escalate now that Hope has seen them? Will Daphne reveal this was a plan to seduce him? Or will she actually fall for Carter while following Steffy’s commands?

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Finn keeps another secret about Luna from Steffy. How will she react when she discovers Finn concealed something from her? Will this affect their marriage? On the other hand, Luna reveals to Bill she knows who her father is. How will he react when she tells Finn himself to share the shocking news with her? What does this truly mean for Luna and Finn?

Friday, March 7, 2025

When Hope makes some changes at Forrester Creations, is her plan to keep Daphne away from Carter? Will this affect Daphne and Steffy’s aim to take over Forrester? Or will this only lead to more suspicion? Lastly, Bill worries about the fallout of Luna’s paternity. How exactly will the families be affected now that it’s revealed that Luna is Finn and Poppy’s daughter? Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful to know the answers!

