Los Angeles is buzzing with emotions and shocked responses as the truth about Luna being Finn’s daughter has finally been revealed to Steffy. The Bold & the Beautiful is only amplifying the drama, with a lot more to come in the following days, much to the excitement of avid soap fans.

Here’s what fans can expect from the February 26, 2025, episode of The Bold & the Beautiful, including the aftermath of revelations and resurging obsessions. The daytime drama airs on CBS, like long-time The Young and the Restless and the brand-new soap opera addition Beyond The Gates.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: February 26, 2025

Now that the bombshell of Luna’s parentage has been revealed, Finn and Steffy’s lives are turned upside down. It was already hard enough for him to digest that Luna was his daughter with Poppy. Now that Steffy knows, things are even more complicated for him. She has now become Steffy’s stepmother as per technicality, which they never thought was possible.

How will Steffy digest this information and come to terms with it? Especially since Luna tried to kill her not too long ago and even kept her caged before Finn rescued her. Will her marriage with Finn crumble under pressure? Or will they pull themselves out of yet another family mess? Wednesday’s The Bold & the Beautiful may answer these questions.

It is noteworthy that none of them know that Luna is not in prison anymore since Bill rescued her and has kept her under house arrest at the Spencer Estate. Remy also came face to face with Luna there and has put two and two together. Will he spill her secret or strike a deal for his silence? And how will the rest of the family react to Luna being Finn’s daughter?

On the other hand, Deacon advises Sheila not to interfere with Finn and Hayes again. It can be hard to tamp down her obsession when it truly reaches its heights, but can her husband make her see the light? Or will she keep doing what she does best: massive interference and creating chaos? When Deacon warns her against that, will she take the advice?

As the drama amps up, fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the aftermath of these shocking new stories. Will the writers be able to do them justice, or will the viewers be disappointed? Only time will tell. Till then, stay tuned to The Bold & the Beautiful on CBS every week for a lot more of it.

