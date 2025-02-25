The drama is heating up in Los Angeles as the storylines on The Bold and the Beautiful reach a point of no return. With the parentage reveal involving Luna, Finn, and Poppy, the moments of shock were enough, but now Steffy knows the truth as well and it is definitely not an easy pill for her to swallow.

From surprising face offs to recognizing a familiar face and the aftermath of the parentage reveal, there is a lot to witness for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful. Here’s what the viewers can expect from the February 25, 2025, episode of the popular daytime drama when they tune into CBS to watch it.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: February 25, 2025

On the Tuesday episode, Remy spots Luna at the Spencer Estate and puts two and two together. When he realizes that she is the intern who formerly worked at Forrester Creations, murdered two men, and was supposed to be locked behind bars, how will he react? When everyone believes she is in prison, how did Luna escape it and why is she living at the Spencer’s?

Luna, played by Lisa Yamada, may have been saved by Bill but nobody knows about it. Will Remy, played by Christian Weissman, spill her secrets or will she be able to convince him that she is one house arrest and nobody should know where she is? Will he strike a deal with Luna in order to keep her location under wraps? Or will something else disrupt Luna’s plans?

Meanwhile, Steffy is now aware of the fact that Luna is Finn’s daughter and if that wasn’t shocking enough, this has made Luna her stepdaughter. The same Luna who locked her in a cage and kept her isolated and away from her family. How will this bombshell affect her marriage with Finn? Will their dynamic change eventually or only lead to a bigger divide between them?

The Bold & The Beautiful: Tanner Novlan On Finn and Luna Being Father & Daughter

Tanner Novlan, who plays the role of Finn, spoke about this surprising track a few weeks ago and shared that even though it is quite a messy storyline, it helps him deep dive into his character’s past and play him better. He also spoke about how Finn’s trauma and not so pleasant childhood might have led to him making some decisions, making it quite interesting to unpack.

The actor also shared that he thinks it will be exciting to witness how their dynamic changes when Luna finds out the truth, especially since Finn loves giving people second chances and is guilty about not knowing the truth.

