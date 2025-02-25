Justin Bieber continues to be in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as concerns over his health, marriage, and even his past connections to Sean Diddy Combs have fueled a storm of speculation.

The young pop star’s gaunt appearances during recent public outlines have already alarmed fans, prompting many to question if he had fallen back into his old, dark habits.

“What we doing, we can’t really disclose. For the next 48 hours he with me and we gonna buck full crazy” This clip of Diddy (40 year-old) with Justin Bieber (15 year-old) is 1,000x creepier now 🤯 pic.twitter.com/du14kUqqQL — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) February 24, 2025

Is Justin Bieber on Drugs?

Despite the swirling scuttlebutt, Bieber’s team has quickly set their record straight. A rep for the ‘Baby’ singer said, “The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” adding, “he’s in one of the best places in his life.”

Bieber is also apparently “actively parenting his newborn son,” Jack Blues, alongside his wife Hailey, and is focused on working on his much anticipated musical comeback.

The rep further revealed that last year has been a year of transformation for him, as “he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

I can’t even comprehend what P Diddy and many others did to Justin Bieber. Recent photos are reminding me of Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes. If this man has to testify, I bet it will be horrific. pic.twitter.com/L4UnpG3cNt — Christy 💕 (@Christy4Change) February 23, 2025

Justin Bieber’s Bizarre Public Outings and Fan Reactions

Justin Bieber’s recent appearances, however, have done little to silence the chatter.

Spotted in New York wearing a bathrobe and stained Ugg boots, Bieber has been frequently visiting high-end spas, including The Spa at The West Hollywood EDITION, known for its “oasis-like calm” and healing treatments.

While some see this as a sign he’s prioritizing self-care, others worry that he’s struggling behind the scenes. His physical state has already sparked concern, with some fans calling him “skeletal” and “strung out.”

“Justin is struggling in a big way. He’s carrying so much baggage right now, and he feels like there’s no way he can lighten the load,” a source told RadarOnline. “His recent appearance in New York has really hit home just how fragile he’s becoming. His inner circle are worried and are hoping his problems can somehow go away.”

Is Hailey Bieber Reaching Her Limit?

Adding to the tension, rumors about Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey continue to swirl.

“Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” a source told the outlet. “She loves him madly, but he’s a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She’s put up with a lot.”

There’s even speculation that if the couple were to split, Hailey might seek custody of their son and a sizable portion of Bieber’s $300 million fortune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin Bieber’s Legal Woes and His Diddy Connection

Another dark cloud also looms over Bieber, which concerns his past connections to the disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs. He is reportedly terrified of being dragged into the scandal with Combs now facing serious legal trouble.

“Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he’s going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy’s wing…” an insider said. “Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy’s company are sending him over the edge.”

What’s going on with Justin Bieber? pic.twitter.com/Jc6VW1ZRq5 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 24, 2025

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Batman Confirmed For ‘The Brave & The Bold’: James Gunn Says It Won’t Be Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News