Justin Bieber recently found himself in a tense encounter with a photographer as he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were leaving a breakfast date at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles. The situation escalated when the photographer attempted to thank the singer, which led to Justin’s irritable response.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber was filmed snapping on the paparazzi after a photographer thanked him. Justin: “Why are you thanking me, I don’t want you to be here, so when you thank me it’s disrespectful. Take you pictures and leave” pic.twitter.com/RMKblr4TgW — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 23, 2025

Justin Bieber’s Tense Encounter With Paparazzi

The Baby hitmaker made it clear that he didn’t appreciate the gesture. He expressed his frustration by saying, “That’s disrespectful when you thank me, because I’m not asking you to be here. You know what I mean?” The photographer tried to explain his intent, saying, “I’m just saying ‘thank you’ for everything you do for us,” a video obtained by TMZ showed.

However, the singer didn’t back and instead doubled down his frustration, saying, “I’m just saying I don’t want you to be here, so when you thank me, it’s disrespectful. Just take your pictures and let me do my thing, okay?” When the photographer repeated his words, Justin reiterated, “Don’t thank me for everything,” before finally acknowledging the situation with a curt, “I appreciate that,” as he got into their car.

Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Marriage Speculation Intensifies

This incident comes amid ongoing speculation about the couple’s relationship, particularly after recent public appearances that have fueled rumors of tension. The Biebers have been seen together more frequently, though some have interpreted their outings as a response to speculation that their six-year marriage might face challenges.

Justin Bieber has also been vocal on social media, sharing his thoughts in an Instagram Story. He reflected on change and growth: “It’s time to grow up! Changing is about letting go. I’ve never been good at following the rules. I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it.” The pop star added, “But U don’t need the rules to enter into a life full of love.” The devout Christian stated, “God always grants us love! It’s one of his promises.”

However, the couple’s dynamic has been under intense scrutiny, especially after reports about Justin’s recent behavior surfaced. Sources close to the couple have claimed that Justin has been struggling with his well-being, with one source describing him as a “loose cannon.” According to the insider, Hailey is particularly concerned, citing Justin’s lack of motivation, even when it comes to music, which once brought him joy.

‘He’s not working out like he used to, he doesn’t seem to eat like he once did, and people can see he has lost weight,” the insider told the Daily Mail. “It’s like he doesn’t care about his well-being anymore. He’s moodier too. People are worried that he’s lost any motivation, even for his music.” They added, “He goes to start recording but then he cancels sessions because ‘he isn’t in the mood.’ It’s like he is struggling to focus on his own songwriting.”

The source claimed Hailey Bieber has tried to support her husband, but he is reportedly not receptive to her efforts, leaving her feeling isolated. “Hailey struggles with where to turn. It’s not as if she can ask his family for help – or hers for that matter. They’ve both experienced estrangement from them,” the insider said.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jada Pinkett Smith Confessed To Will Smith About Her ‘Entanglement’ With August Alsina: “I Just Wanted To Feel Good”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News