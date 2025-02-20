Back in February 2010, when Justin Bieber’s song Baby first came out, the world went crazy. For the song, his voice, and the music video, there was no coming back for him. He became an overnight sensation, and 15 years later, the song is still evergreen and loved whenever it plays at an occasion.

Jasmine Villegas, the model who starred in the hit music video with Justin, instantly became a celebrity, and fangirls were massively jealous of her. Years later, she doesn’t live in Los Angeles and is a mother. Recently, she spoke about her experience on the viral song and received hate for it.

Jasmine Villegas Opens Up About Receiving Hate For Starring In Justin Bieber’s Baby

During a conversation with People, Jasmine revealed that she was 16 or 17 years old at the time and was signed onto a label. “At the time I did have a clue of who he was because I had seen YouTube videos. When I first got offered the video, I just didn’t put two and two together,” she explained.

“It was my first time being in a music video that wasn’t my own,” Jasmine said about filming at Universal CityWalk and Lucky Strike Lanes. “There were so many people there. If you watch the video, it’s so many dancers and artists. There was never really a dull moment,” she added, calling it a long, lengthy process but amazing regardless of the big crowd of people.

“Everybody quickly knew who he was and seeing myself in the video and seeing that online and on TV, it was such an honor,” she expressed. But it also came with its cons, as she received a lot of hate from people who were either jealous or thought she was actually rejecting Justin Bieber in real life.

She disclosed, “I didn’t get too much love from his fans. They did not like me very much. There was a lot of online bullying for a while. A lot of people couldn’t differentiate between it being acting and it being real life.” For the unversed, the video concept features Justin wooing her throughout.

Meanwhile, she had to turn down his advances, and a lot of girls thought she was really pushing him away or hurting him. “That kind of bled into the tour we went on after the music video. While I was performing, I used to get flipped off a lot,” Jasmine divulged, but she doesn’t regret the experience.

She mentioned, “The majority of my fan base is off of the music video and being in the video and going on tour,” and concluded, “There’s the positives and the negatives, but all in all, it was such a great experience.” The song, which became a rage, also starred Ludacris, apart from Justin Bieber and Jasmine.

