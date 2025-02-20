A$AP Rocky’s reaction to his courtroom victory has set social media on fire, with fans dissecting every moment of his celebration after being found not guilty of shooting a former friend during a 2021 altercation in Hollywood.

The high-profile case, which could have landed the rapper behind bars for up to 24 years, ended in an explosion of emotions, none bigger than Rocky’s gravity-defying leap into Rihanna’s arms.

NOT GUILTY A$AP ROCKY HAS BEAT HIS CASE AFTER THE JURY FINDS HIM NOT GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES THE COURTROOM ERUPTED INTO CELEBRATION AS A$AP ROCKY JUMPS INTO THE THE GALLERY TO HUG RIHANNA pic.twitter.com/QrLqueSsCP — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) February 19, 2025

A$AP Rocky’s Victory Leap Sparks Hilarious Memes

Rihanna was overwhelmed with tears as soon as the verdict was announced, while Rocky wasted no time hugging his lawyer before making a dramatic airborne launch over the bench straight to his girlfriend.

The moment was instantly immortalized online, with fans drawing comparisons to viral court moments, most notably, Deobra Redden’s infamous attack on a judge in Nevada just last month.

NEW: Deobra Redden, the man who Superman lunged at a Las Vegas judge, sentenced to at least 26 years in prison. Redden was sentenced to 26-65 years in prison for the assault. The initial incident happened back in January while Judge Mary Kay Holthus was preparing to sentence… pic.twitter.com/CFkDcrsTMe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

One social media user quipped “ASAP Rocky hit that Deobra Redden court jump trynna get to Rihanna,” while another pointed out, “Same jump but for 2 different reasons tho A$AP Rocky is NOT guilty.”

ASAP Rocky hit that Deobra Redden court jump trynna get to Rihanna 😩! (🎥: @lawandcrime) ✍🏾: #TSRStaffST pic.twitter.com/DQrxAhlsvz — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 19, 2025

Others likened the leap to a wrestler diving out of the ring in victory or a star athlete tossing their jersey into the crowd. Memes flooded timelines, including a classic clip from Maury featuring a guest running wildly across the set, with captions celebrating Rocky’s courtroom acrobatics.

ASAP ROCKY FOUND NOT GUILTY ON BOTH CHARGES pic.twitter.com/hqbNnlZaAP — K (@battinsonsgirl) February 19, 2025

He almost took her out for how happy he was that he will stay with her 😭

May this love find me https://t.co/pqkiwUAZs9 — Poison 🕸 ⚢ (@odd_eyess1) February 19, 2025

A$AP Rocky’s Gratitude and Post-Trial Celebration

The rapper’s gratitude was evident as he turned to the jury, thanking them for “saving my life.” He and Rihanna later marked the occasion with a celebratory dinner in Beverly Hills, a stark contrast to the high-stakes courtroom drama of the past few weeks.

ASAP Rocky speaking to press after he was found not guilty today “Thank God first, you gotta thank God first” pic.twitter.com/hmJKCTdcfs — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) February 19, 2025

During the trial, the prosecution had argued that Rocky, real name Rakim Athelston Mayers, fired two shots at his former friend, Terell Ephron, grazing his knuckles.

However, Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, countered by claiming the gun in question was merely a prop incapable of firing real bullets and dismissed Ephron as a serial liar who had perjured himself repeatedly on the stand.

Jurors deliberated for just three hours before reaching a unanimous decision. While it remains unclear whether they believed Rocky was carrying a fake gun or acted in self-defense, their verdict meant one thing—freedom.

Rihanna took to Instagram with a message of faith and gratitude, “THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News