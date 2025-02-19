The verdict of ASAP Rocky’s gun assault trial is out and the rapper has officially been declared not guilty. He was accused of firing a handgun at his former friend ASAP Relli during a very heated argument in November 2021. If found guilty, Rocky would have faced up to 24 years in prison but the verdict has been in his favor, thus avoiding that potential fate.

Rocky and Rihanna were seen as beyond emotional when he was declared not guilty. While the rapper thanked the jury, Rihanna broke her silence on the legal matter and shared her gratitude later through social media. Their two kids Rza and Riot also once made a court appearance during the trial.

Rihanna Reacts To ASAP Rocky Being Found Not Guilty In Gun Assault Trial

Rihanna took to her Instagram story to share how thankful she was for her boyfriend and baby daddy ASAP being declared not guilty and saving him from decades of jail time. She wrote, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy!” sharing her feelings on the matter.

Meanwhile, Rocky also took the time to thank the judge and jury after the verdict was officially announced. “Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank y’all for making the right decision. “We cannot have jury trials without folks like you,” he said. During the opening statements, Rocky’s lawyer claimed that the gun involved in the said incident was a prop and not a real firearm.

“For Relli, it was never about justice… it’s about a man seeking a profit from a fabricated narrative. Rocky has nothing to hide here,” he said. During the closing statements he pointed out that Relli had lied to everyone’s faces in the trial. Relli’s lawyer called the prop gun response illogical and absurd.

He also pointed out the presence of Rihanna in court and their sons having also made an appearance. Relli’s lawyer responded, “This is not something you’re allowed to consider. We are all responsible for what we do. I want to make sure that no matter how famous his partner is, no matter how cute his kids are, no matter how much they giggle during closing arguments.”

He finally concluded that ASAP needs to be treated like any other person. “Because in the end that’s what he’s entitled to,” Relli’s lawyer stated. The result came out in ASAP’s favor though and the rapper was seen instantly getting up and rushing to hug Rihanna. The clip has already gone viral on social media with fans noticing the connection and love between the two.

