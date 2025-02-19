Stephen Fry has addressed the growing speculation about his involvement in the upcoming Harry Potter series, and undeniably, the idea of him in a starring role would be magical.

With HBO’s adaptation of the beloved Wizarding World set to begin production this summer, rumors about the cast have been swirling nonstop. While nothing official has been confirmed yet, an HBO rep told Variety, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals.”

What a magnificent photo. J.K. Rowling with Stephen Fry, at the Royal Albert Hall, presenting Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (June 26th, 2003). pic.twitter.com/UbGIZJlkge — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) November 25, 2021

Actors Who May Join THe New Harry Potter Series Cast

Whispers have been circling in the meantime about potential castings, including American actor John Lithgow possibly stepping into the role of Albus Dumbledore and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy potentially joining the ensemble.

Even Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Voldemort in the films, has expressed interest in returning as the villain.

Stephen Fry’s Familiarity With The Harry Potter Franchise

As the much-anticipated series gears up to span seven seasons, each corresponding to a book in J.K. Rowling’s iconic saga, it’s clear this new adaptation is set to boast an incredible cast. And many fans have long imagined Stephen Fry as part of it.

After all, Fry is no stranger to the Harry Potter world. He famously narrated the audiobook of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ making him a familiar voice for diehard Potterheads.

Fans have suggested a variety of roles for him, with one Reddit user saying, “My dream cast includes him as Dumbledore, but I also think he’d make a great Bagman! And clearly, no one cared about age for the movies.”

Another said, “Professor Binns. He could make an appearance every season, and it would be funny because Fry is of course very entertaining to listen to and Binns drones on and on in a sleep inducing monotone. Tom at the Leaky Cauldron would also be pretty cool. Start every school year off with Fry.”

The inimitable @stephenfry tells the @hayfestival about a hilarious moment while recording the audiobook for #HarryPotter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. #HayFestival2019 pic.twitter.com/sovSpxl9yO — BBC Arts (@bbcarts) May 27, 2019

Stephen Fry Responds to The Rumors

When asked about the possibility of joining the series, Fry told Metro, “Well, I’d certainly consider it! I’d consider anything that’s interesting.”

Fry also mused about potential roles, saying, “So I don’t know who I would play, I’m too old for anybody in that word, aren’t I? Maybe I could be Minister for Magic, or something like that? Cornelius Fudge… For all I know they’ve already cast him.”

The comedian then joked, “They’re doing seven episodes for each book, is that right? So 49 episodes – that’s a big series… Or I could be the Fat Lady in the portrait!”

Fry praised the actor’s casting as Dumbledore, commenting on the rumor about Lithgow, saying, “I was reading that John Lithgow was going to play Dumbledore, which is wonderful casting. I’ve worked with him, he’s a terrific actor, absolutely brilliant. He’s almost made for [Dumbledore’s] little glasses.”

Whether Fry takes on the role of the Fat Lady, Dumbledore, or another beloved character, he would certainly shine in the Harry Potter series.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Camille Vasquez Refused To Work With Kanye West: “It Was About Principle, Not Controversy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News