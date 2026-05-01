The Kannada film industry was hoping for another pan-India miracle with KD: The Devil, but if early trends are anything to go by, the road ahead looks incredibly tough to travel for Dhruva Sarja’s film. Despite starring Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, the film is struggling to find its footing at the box office within its first 48 hours.

Dhruva Sarja vs Dhruva Sarja

Dhruva Sarja‘s last theatrical release, Martin, opened at 6.3 crore at the box office, and in two days, the actor’s latest period drama has managed to somehow surpass this opening day number!

KD: The Devil Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends for Day 2, on Friday, May 1, KD: The Devil has managed to pull in approximately 3.5 crore. While the occupancy saw a marginal jump to 50% from yesterday’s 46%, the collection remained stagnant. The total two-day collection now stands at approximately 7 crore.

The biggest concern for this Dhruva Sarja biggie lies in the budget recovery. The film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of 100 crore. With a two-day net collection of just 7 crore, the film has managed a budget recovery of only 7%.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, KD: The Devil was surely one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Starring Action Prince Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, the movie promised to begin a new era in the action genre. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Reeshma Nanaiah, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Nora Fatehi.

Rated 8.9 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “In the early 1970s. Petty criminal Kaali unwittingly involves himself with underworld thugs, catalyzing events beyond his control. Will their destiny allow it?”

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Kannada Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ruling The Throne In South Indian States, But Is Likely To Miss A Historic Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News