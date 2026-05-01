Dhanush’s latest offering, Kara, is navigating a tricky path at the box office. While the film has shown a minor upward trend on its first Friday, the mountain it needs to climb remains high. In 48 hours, the film has not done a remarkable job in terms of budget recovery!

In 2 days, the net collection of the film has not even crossed the 15 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 100 crore, and in 2 days, the film has managed to recover only 13% of its monumental budget at the box office.

Kara Box Office Day 3 Estimates

According to the early trends for Day 2, Kara has managed to stay steady and actually showed a slight improvement in its earnings. After a lukewarm start, the film collected in the range of 6.95 – 7.2 crore* on Day 2, Friday, May 1. When added to its Day 1 collection of 6.2 crore, the total net India collection now stands at approximately 13.15 crore.*

There is a silver lining for the Dhanush starrer. The occupancy saw a noticeable jump on Day 2. On the second day, the film registered an overall occupancy of 29.7% compared to 20.2% occupancy on the opening. This jump in occupancy suggests that word-of-mouth is trickling in, and the evening shows on Friday performed better than the opening day.

Kara VS Idli Kadai

Dhanush’s last release, Idli Kadai, earned 50 crore at the box office in India and was a losing affair! Kara has a long way to go before it hits Idli Kadai’s final number. Meanwhile, to claim a hit verdict, Dhanush’s film needs to reportedly earn 200 crore at the Indian box office!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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