When three titans of Malayalam cinema – Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil join forces, records are bound to be rewritten! The much-hyped Patriot has stormed the box office on Day 1, bringing the biggest Malayalam opening of the year. According to early trends, the film has set the ticket windows on fire.

The Day 1 early trends suggest that the film registered a massive 73.4% occupancy, officially becoming the biggest Malayalam opening of 2026, comfortably surpassing Aadu 3’s 5.95 crore. The film has also broken personal records for Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil.

Patriot Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early trends, on Friday, May 1, Patriot earned in the range of 9.5 – 10 crore at the box office. The film has successfully capitalized on the collective fanbases of the three stars, bringing the biggest opening for Mammootty post-COVID, the second biggest post-COVID opening for Mohanlal, and the fifth biggest post-COVID opening for Fahadh Faasil!

For Mammootty, the film has turned out to be his most explosive start in recent years. It has effortlessly surpassed the Day 1 collections of Turbo and Bheeshma Parvam to claim the top spot in his post-pandemic filmography.

Take a look at the top 5 post-COVID openers of Mammootty at the box office (India Net Collection).

Patriot: 9.8 crore Turbo: 6.25 crore Agent: 5.95 crore Bheeshma Parvam: 5.8 crore Kalamkaval: 5 crore

Mohanlal’s 2nd-Highest Post-COVID Start

Lalettan continues his dominance at the box office. While L2: Empuraan remains the undisputed king of openings, Patriot has secured the second spot.

Take a look at the top 5 post-COVID openers of Mohanlal at the box office (India Net Collection).

L2: Empuraan: 21 crore Patriot: 9.8 crore Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea: 6.37 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 5.65 crore Thudarum: 5.30 crore

Fahadh Faasil is currently enjoying a pan-India wave. While his top four spots are dominated by heavy-duty multi-starrers like Pushpa 2 and Vikram, Patriot has successfully claimed the fifth spot!

Take a look at the top 5 post-COVID openers of Fahadh Faasil at the box office (India Net Collection).

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 179.25 crore Pushpa: The Rise: 45.78 crore Vikram: 32.05 crore Vettaiyan: 31.7 crore Patriot: 9.8 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Riteish Deshmukh Earns 200% Higher Than The Biggest Marathi Opener In History!

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