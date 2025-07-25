Almost every single one of us has dreams and hopes for the future. If you’re young, you might have a dream career. If you’re employed, you may dream of retirement. But what if your dream is to become a cab driver? Fahadh Faasil, the versatile and iconic South Indian actor who predominantly works in Mollywood films, revealed his retirement plans in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India as part of the promotional campaign for his film Maareesan, which was released today.

He disclosed his retirement plans only after the interviewer asked him about his idea of becoming an Uber driver in Barcelona. Fahadh responded, “Ya ya, of course.” The interviewer was persistent and wanted to know the specifics. So Fahadh explained his plan: “No, I think it’ll only happen after people are done with me here, you know?” But the interviewer was confident that people were not going to get bored of their beloved FaFa.

Fahadh Faasil also romanticized the job of cab driving by saying, “But just to drive someone from one place to another… you know, at least you’re witnessing someone’s destination. I think that’s a beautiful thing. I still do that. Like every time I get a chance to drive, I drive. That’s here also, everywhere. Like every time there’s a chance to drive, I drive. It’s something I still enjoy a lot. That’s my time for me.” This romanticized fantasy of Fahadh initially became public knowledge back in 2020, according to Times Entertainment.

About Maareesan

Maareesan brings back together Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, who were last seen together in Maamannan, released in 2023. In this film, Vadivelu plays the role of a man with memory loss and judgment issues, while Fahadh Faasil plays a swindler who targets him as his next mark. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar and written by V. Krishna Moorthy, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film is now playing in theatres.

