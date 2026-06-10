The mixed word of mouth cannot stop Ram Charan’s Peddi from achieving milestones at the box office with every passing day. The Telugu sports action drama still has 24 hours left to conclude its debut week. But it has already scored the highest opening week of 2026 in Tollywood. Scroll below for the day 7 early trends.

Peddi Box Office Day 7 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Peddi earned 6-7 crore on day 7. It remained on similar lines as 9.65 crore collected on Tuesday. The biggest benefit is the absence of competition in the Telugu belt, which has brought in steady footfalls despite the criticism.

The total box office collection in India will wrap around 185.35-186.35 crore after 7 days. Tomorrow, Jeethu Joseph’s directorial will wrap its opening week, likely within the 200 crore mark. The big budget of 350 crore is currently the only risk for the Ram Charan starrer. But with a steady run, it will smoothly enter the safe zone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 0 (Paid Previews): 18.5 crore

Day 1: 51 crore

Day 2: 26.9 crore

Day 3: 29.10 crore

Day 4: 32.15 crore

Day 5: 12.05 crore

Day 6: 9.65 crore

Day 7: 6-7 crore (early trends)

Total: 185.35-186.35 crore

Highest opening week of 2026 in Telugu cinema!

Peddi has surpassed Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu‘s 11-day opening week of 179.15 crore to claim the #1 spot among Telugu releases of 2026. It also pushed Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to the third spot.

Check out the highest opening week collections of 2026 in Telugu cinema (net earnings):

Peddi: 185.35-186.35 crore (estimates) Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 179.15 crore (11 days) The Raja Saab: 130.38 crore

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