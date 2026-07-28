The year 2026 has already turned into a battlefield at the Indian box office. Driven by Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Bollywood set an impossibly high benchmark for profits. Now, all the big-budget films will fight tooth and nail to hit this milestone and surpass this number, and leading the pack is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana!
The visual spectacle, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, stars Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita, Toxic star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman! The trailer of the film is all set to arrive on July 30.
Ramayana Box Office Target VS Dhurandhar 2
To understand the sheer magnitude of the hill Ramayana has to climb, one only needs to look at the numbers achieved by Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar 2. Mounted on a budget of 225 crore, the film churned out a profit of 427% against a collection of 1186.3 crore. It rightfully sits on the throne as the most profitable Hindi film of 2026.
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On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor‘s upcoming biggie is mounted on a budget of 800 crore. In order to snatch the throne of the most profitable Bollywood film of 2026, Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic needs to earn an unbelievable 4,217 crore net collection in its lifetime! This is an absolutely impossible task to achieve, to be honest!
Surpassing Dhurandhar 2’s Profit Possible?
Surpassing the profit of Dhurandhar 2 is impossible for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. Despite having no chance to beat the stalwarts of 2026 due to its extremely high budget, Ramayana still remains positioned to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 if it hits its global theatrical targets during its festive release.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release in IMAX worldwide – Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.
Must Read: Bollywood Box Office Report (July 2026): 53% Drop From 2025 As Alpha Fails To Match Saiyaara Storm – Dhamaal 4 & The Odyssey Saving Grace!
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