The year 2026 has already turned into a battlefield at the Indian box office. Driven by Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Bollywood set an impossibly high benchmark for profits. Now, all the big-budget films will fight tooth and nail to hit this milestone and surpass this number, and leading the pack is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana!

The visual spectacle, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, stars Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita, Toxic star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman! The trailer of the film is all set to arrive on July 30.

Ramayana Box Office Target VS Dhurandhar 2

To understand the sheer magnitude of the hill Ramayana has to climb, one only needs to look at the numbers achieved by Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar 2. Mounted on a budget of 225 crore, the film churned out a profit of 427% against a collection of 1186.3 crore. It rightfully sits on the throne as the most profitable Hindi film of 2026.