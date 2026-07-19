Ramayana Box Office: Impossible To Match The Profits Of The First Bollywood Film On Lord Ram! (Photo Credit –Prime Focus Studios)

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects in the history of Indian cinema. With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the divine shoes of Lord Ram, and Sai Pallavi all set to play Devi Sita, the film has some very huge targets to meet. The mythological religious drama has a massive budget of 800 crore, which sets up an almost impossible mountain to climb.

Will Ranbir Kapoor Deliver The Most Profitable Film On Lord Ram?

It would be interesting to see if Ranbir Kapoor delivers the most profitable film on Lord Ram in the history of Hindi Cinema! In fact, it would be a mammoth task for him to even match the profits of the first film made on Lord Ram!

The First Ramayana – Ram Rajya!

The first Bollywood film, based on Ramayana, was titled Ram Rajya! It was released in 1943, and was the third highest-grossing film of that year! Helmed by Vijay Bhatt, the film starred Prem Adib and Shobhna Samarth as Lord Ram and Devi Sita! Mounted on a budget of 5 lakh, the film earned 60 lakh in its lifetime, as per various reports! Thus, the film registered 1100% return on investment.

Trending

While Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi’s biggie aims to break many modern-day records, it would be the toughest of them all to touch the profits of the film based on Lord Ram. To match the profits of Ram Rajya, Nitesh Tiwari’s biggie will have to earn a massive 9600 crore, which is next to impossible!

Considering even the biggest blockbusters hit a maximum of 1000 crore at the box office, 9600 crore is not even a distant dream; it is an impossible number to achieve. However, Nitesh Tiwari‘s cinematic retelling is bound to shatter opening day records and enjoy a massive theatrical run. To be called a hit, the film needs to achieve a 1600 crore net collection in India, making it the biggest film of Indian Cinema!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 10: 265% BMS Jump From 2nd Friday – Selling 4 Tix/Second Ajay Devgn Is Storming The 2nd Sunday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News