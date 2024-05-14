Ranbir Kapoor has probably taken the riskiest decision of his life by signing Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. As the Brahmastra actor gears up to play Lord Ram in the film, a lot has been at stake since there will be comparisons with Adipurush. And now, reports suggest that 835 crore has been allocated to the budget for Nitesh Tiwari’s film.

Ramayana – The Costliest Indian Film?

With a $100 Million Budget that comes somewhere around 835 crore, Nitesh Tiwari’s version of the Hindu epic might clearly be the costliest Indian film in the making. To date, it was Kalki 2898 ADs 600 crore that was touted as the costliest Indian film. And if reports are to be believed, it is RK who will deliver the costliest Indian film of this decade.

Despite all the legal trouble, everything for the magnum opus is on track, reportedly. The film has gone on floors and will be released in 2027. However, it will be only the first part of the trilogy that arrives in 2027. And there is no clarity about the next two parts. In fact, no clarity even for the budget.

Ramayana VS Adipurush

Rumors have been widespread that the budget of Ramayana is 835 crore. But is it for three films or a single film? In any which way, it is 85% higher than Adipurush’s speculated budget of 450 crore. However, this stands true only if the reports regarding the budget are true.

Another report by Zoom suggests that the 835 crore number is only an exaggerated amount that is being circulated to pique interest. A source close to the tabloid said, “These are inflated figures being planted to generate curiosity. In truth, such astronomical budget numbers are impossible. From what I know, the project’s producers are currently aiming for a budget of 500 – 550 crore. Anything beyond that would be fatal and impossible to recover.”

Even in this case, Ramayana’s budget would still be higher than Adipurush. However, it will not be the costliest Indian film in the making.

Ranbir Kapoor VS Prabhas

Coming to the paychecks of the two of the biggest superstars of the country who played Ram, while Prabhas was paid 150 crore for the Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor is being paid 50% higher for Ramayana with a fat 225 crore reported paycheck for the trilogy. But even these are only speculated numbers.

The search for Ramayana’s Ravana is still ongoing after KGF star Yash has walked out of the role and joined the film as a producer. The film started shooting recently, and pictures of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita and Lord Ram were leaked on the internet. Now that the release date is three years away, speculating any number is just a fun exercise. Even if they stand true, it might just be a fluke.

