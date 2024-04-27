Ramayana is one of the biggest upcoming movies in Bollywood. The mythological period drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. So far, there has been no official announcement of the movie and the cast, but everyone knows that Ranbir and Sai are indeed part of the movie.

Recently, Ranbir’s trainer shared a video of the Animal actor undergoing severe physical transformation to play Lord Ram. He’s following a strict vegetarian diet to get into the perfect shape. The post made his fans quite happy. But you are not ready to see what we have in store for you today. A few pics were leaked online from the Ramayana sets, which the lead cast has dressed up in their respective characters.

Ramayana Leaked Pictures

In the pictures that have gone viral on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor has donned the Lord Ram avatar. Sai Pallavi is also dressed up in a traditional attire of saree, as Sita. The two are all smiling in the photos as they channel the divine energies of the mythological characters they’re playing in Nitesh’s movie.

Check out the Ramayana Set Pics ft Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi

The pictures, captured exclusively by Zoom, have sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans are impressed with Ranbir Kapoor’s massive physical transformation for Ramayana, after his 2023 movie Animal. On the ‘X’ social media platform (formerly Twitter), fans have been sharing Martin Scorsese’s ‘This is Cinema’ quote. One fan wrote, “You already blessed my timeline.”

One of the users said that Ranbir and Sai’s look from Ramayana leaked pics look better than Prabhas & Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush. “1000000time better than Aadipurush,” posted a user.

Check out the reactions below –

We are seated pic.twitter.com/p21LfYHTB5 — Bateman | Ipl’s coming home era (@baldaati) April 27, 2024

You already blessed my timeline 💕 — sathyabhamaa (@RadhaPrabhaakar) April 27, 2024

1000000time better than Aadipurush ❤️ — Shivam Singh (@fanclub_kundrra) April 27, 2024

good to see something great in the making — IDIOTS AROUND THE WORLD (@jaisanatan10) April 27, 2024

Much better than Aadhi purush — Surya Bhai (@SuryaBhai201277) April 27, 2024

From Ranvijay to Ram… Ranbir is exploring everything he can… — Cynthia Kauthankar (@unpluggdmusings) April 27, 2024

Well this doesn’t look that bad..let’s see what comes after all the cgi and effects✨

Hoping for a good Ramayan from bollywood..I hope they learned something after adipurush🤞🤞 — Ishhaa crtnz (@fannaart) April 27, 2024

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in the film. Ramayana also stars Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. We can’t wait for the makers to officially announce the cast and release date soon.

