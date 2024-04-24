There’s been immense pressure on Prabhas’ shoulders since the massive success of the Baahubali franchise. Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush are some of his last releases, but unfortunately, none turned out to be a box office blockbuster. The superstar now leaves no stones unturned for his actioner, Spirit, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

Kalki AD 2898, scheduled to hit the theatres on May 9, 2024, is currently enjoying all the hype. The epic science-fiction dystopian film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a staggering budget of 600 crores.

Prabhas undergoes a drastic weight loss transformation!

A viral picture of Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD shoot is currently going viral. One can see him in the leanest avatar since the Baahubali films. It looks like his injury and the break really helped him in his drastic weight-loss transformation. The photo features him alongside a family of four, who are all his big fans!

Prabhas has two films lined up. He will be seen in the romantic horror film The Raja Saab. Maruthi directs the film, which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Malavika Mohanan.

On the other hand, there is Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. We have previously seen Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor undergo massive body transformations for Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, respectively. Fans are now speculating whether Prabhas is working towards attaining a chiseled physique for the upcoming action thriller.

Take a look at the viral picture below:

More about Spirit

Spirit is reportedly mounted on a budget of 300 crores. The film will reportedly go on floors in December 2024 and is likely to hit theatres somewhere in 2025.

