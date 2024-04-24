The anticipation around the epic Ramayana continues to create massive buzz. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in leading roles, Nitesh Tiwari has confirmed the film and aroused curiosity among the cine-goers. But will he be able to justify the story of Lord Ram? Actor Ashutosh Rana shares his thoughts; below is all you need to know!

For the uninitiated, Ashutosh has always stayed connected to Lord Ram. Way before his acting career, he participated in Ram Leela in his hometown, Gadarwara, Madhya Pradesh. He played Ravana in the play Humare Ram and also wrote the book Ramrajiya.

Ashutosh Rana reacts to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Ashutosh Rana was asked if he thinks Nitesh Tiwari will be able to justify the story of Lord Ram in his epic film, Ramayana. He responded, “It would be wrong on my part to comment on whether Nitesh Tiwari can justify Lord Ram’s story. I know Nitesh only through films; I don’t know him personally. Hence, I am really not in a place to comment on it.”

Well, we don’t know about Ashutosh Rana, but fans have huge hopes from the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer.

More about Ramayana

Strong rumors suggest that Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram in Ramayana, while Sai Pallavi will play Sita Maa. KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash has been approached to portray Raavan and is reportedly charging a staggering 150 crores.

Sunny Deol may be seen in the role of Lord Hanuman, while Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in as Vibhishan. Naveen Pollishetty and Lara Dutta are among others who have been approached.

Ramayana Budget

Nitesh Tiwari has mounted his epic film on a whopping budget of 500 crores+. Reports also suggested the expenses left producer Madhu Mantena concerned, and he backed out of the project.

