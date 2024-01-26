After Ram Mandir’s grand inauguration in Ayodhya, it seems like people are still not over Ramayan’s discussion. In fact, the Hindu epic is a discussion that never fades. Especially when a filmmaker like Nitesh Tiwari is making the epic into a grand movie, the discussions and speculations keep arriving at their pace. The latest reports for the film Ramayana suggest Vijay Sethupathi is in a very strong role.

The three-part film that stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and South Superstar Yash as Ravana has probably added another actor to the star cast. Wild rumors suggest that Vijay Sethupathi has been approached by the team to play Ravana’s brother Vibhishana in the film.

For those who do not know, Vibhishana belonged to the demon clan and was Ravana’s brother. He was the Lanka King’s one and only confidante, knowing the only secret technique that could kill otherwise immortal Ravana.

However, Vibhishana, knowing Lord Rama’s fierceness and looking at his brother’s wrongdoings, changes his sides in the good vs evil war and guides Lord Rama to kill Ravana by aiming at his navel, which finally kills him.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, sources from the film have confirmed the publication that Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play Vibhishana in the film. He has heard the narration and loved the idea that was formulated to present the film. Earlier, there have been reports of Sunny Deol being approached for the role of Hanuman, Lara Dutta for the role of Kaikeyi, and Bobby Deol for the role of Kumbhakarana.

Bobby Deol Declined The Offer

None have confirmed or denied the rumors except Bobby Deol, who reportedly passed the offer since he did not want to do a negative role in a film his brother stars as a positive character.

Currently, the film has been designed as a three-part marvel divided into three episodes. The first part of the film will start with Ram and Sita’s Van-Gaman, and the years they spend in the forest. This part will introduce Ravana’s character in a very short time, and it will be followed by the next film.

Sunny Deol’s Crossover Film

Reports even suggest that a stand-alone film with Sunny Deol as Hanuman might also be planned if things fall in place. It seems like some great speculations and praying, all of them turning true. Even netizens have reacted to the casting options for the film.

Netizens React To The Casting

A user commented, “If done well, this is the only Indian film that has the potential to break Bahubali 2 footfall in Hindi.” Another comment read, “This keeps getting better; I absolutely love Vijay.” One more comment read, “This movie seems so promising.” A user even informed that Navin Polishetty has been offered to play Lakshman. One more comment read, “Vjs playing the younger brother of Yash is weird. Though they fit the roles perfectly.”

Earlier, there were reports of Alia Bhatt playing Sita and Hrithik Roshan playing Ravana in the film. However, reports of Alia playing Sita fell flat, while Hrithik, despite loving the script of the film, had to reportedly walk out due to date issues in all probability. Ramayana is reportedly settling down for a Diwali 2025 release, but it is too soon to commit a date for such a huge film.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ramayan’s Hanuman Dara Singh Was One Of The Highest-Paid B-Grade Actors In Bollywood – Here’s How Much He Earned Doing 16 Films With Mumtaaz!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News